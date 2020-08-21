FLANIGAN'S Reports Earnings

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Aug. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FLANIGAN'S ENTERPRISES, INC., (NYSE AMERICAN: BDL) owners and operators of the "Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill" restaurants and "Big Daddy's" retail liquor stores, today announced results for the 13 weeks and the 39 weeks ended June 27, 2020. The table below sets forth the results on a comparative basis with the 13 weeks and 39 weeks ended June 29, 2019.



For the 13 weeks

For the 13 weeks

ended June 27,

ended June 29,

2020

2019 REVENUES













RESTAURANT FOOD AND BAR SALES $ 16,144,000

$ 24,099,000 PACKAGE STORE SALES 7,099,000

4,752,000 FRANCHISE RELATED REVENUES 278,000

414,000 RENTAL INCOME 151,000

186,000 OTHER OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) (9)

61,000







TOTAL REVENUES $ 23,663,000

$ 29,512,000







NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO FLANIGAN'S ENTERPRISES, INC. $ (455,000)

$ 968,000







NET INCOME (LOSS) PER COMMON SHARE BASIC AND DILUTED $ (0.24)

$ 0.52



For the 39 weeks

For the 39 weeks

ended June

ended June

27, 2020

29, 2019







RESTAURANT FOOD AND BAR SALES $ 64,305,000

$ 70,214,000 PACKAGE STORE SALES 18,833,000

14,979,000 FRANCHISE RELATED REVENUES 945,000

1,210,000 RENTAL INCOME 554,000

576,000 OTHER OPERATING INCOME 95,000

163,000







TOTAL REVENUES $ 84,732,000

$ 87,142,000







NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO FLANIGAN'S ENTERPRISES, INC $ 687,000

$ 2,732,000







NET INCOME PER COMMON SHAREBASIC AND DILUTED $ 0.37

$ 1.47

SOURCE FLANIGAN'S ENTERPRISES, INC.