FLANIGAN'S REPORTS EARNINGS

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FLANIGAN'S ENTERPRISES, INC., (NYSE AMERICAN: BDL) owners and operators of the "Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill" restaurants and "Big Daddy's" retail liquor stores announced results for the 13 weeks ended December 30, 2023. The table below sets forth the results on a comparative basis with the 13 weeks ended December 31, 2022.











(in thousands, except per share amounts)









13 Weeks Ended

13 Weeks Ended









December 30, 2023

December 31, 2022



















RESTAURANT FOOD AND BAR SALES $ 33,818

$ 31,755 PACKAGE STORE SALES



10,602



9,403 FRANCHISE RELATED REVENUES



418



459 RENTAL INCOME





253



213 OTHER OPERATING INCOME



49



31 TOTAL REVENUES



$ 45,140

$ 41,861



















NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO











FLANIGAN'S ENTERPRISES, INC.

$ 109

$ 624



















NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE











BASIC AND DILUTED

$ 0.06

$ 0.34

SOURCE FLANIGAN'S ENTERPRISES, INC.