Fla.'s Housing Market: Closed & New Pending Sales Up in March, 1Q

ORLANDO, Fla., April 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As the spring season began, Florida's housing market reported more closed sales, increased pending sales and a rise in pending inventory in March and the first quarter of 2026, compared to a year ago, according to Florida Realtors®' latest housing data.

"Florida's housing market is showing a more balanced and sustainable direction, with strong year-over-year gains in both sales and pending activity showing buyers are motivated and engaged," said 2026 Florida Realtors® President Chuck Bonfiglio, broker-owner of AAA Realty Group in Plantation. "At the same time, inventory has improved, giving buyers more options, while price trends remain relatively steady overall – with modest single-family price growth and more flexibility in the condo-townhouse market."

In a market like this, a Realtor® in Florida can make all the difference: helping buyers and sellers read local trends, price strategically and make smart decisions with confidence."

Last month, closed sales of existing single-family homes statewide totaled 24,497, up 5.9% year-over-year, while existing condo-townhouse sales totaled 9,423, up 12% over March 2025. Meanwhile, 1Q 2026 closed sales of single-family homes totaled 59,174, up 5.3% year-over-years; closed condo-townhouse sales for 1Q totaled 22,567, up 9% compared to the same quarter a year ago. Closed sales may occur from 30- to 90-plus days after sales contracts are written.

Florida Realtors Chief Economist Dr. Brad O'Connor noted that March marked the seventh consecutive month that closed sales rose in both property categories.

"A major reason for the strong first quarter this year compared to last year is that mortgage rates in the first quarter of 2025 were fairly elevated, with the national average weekly 30-year fixed-rate mortgage ranging between 6.6% and just above 7% during that period," he said. "By contrast, the average rate was closer to the 6-6.1% range most weeks throughout January and February of this year."

O'Connor explained that, in March, mortgage rates then started rising in response to a spike in global oil prices – that's because higher energy prices contribute to inflation – you pay more at the pump, your electricity bill might go up, and the prices you pay for food and other physical goods that you buy might rise because sellers have to compensate for higher transportation costs.

"In terms of closed sales, however, the recent increase in rates would have had little impact on the number of closings in March since financed closings would have mostly been locked into their rates before the oil shock occurred," he said. "It's also important to point out that mortgage rates, while higher now than they were a month or two ago, are still below the levels we were at one year ago, and they have even fallen back just a little here in April so far."

The statewide median sales price for single-family existing homes in March was $420,000, up 1.8% from the previous year, while the statewide median price for condo-townhouse units was $315,000, the same as a year ago, according to data from Florida Realtors Research Department in partnership with local Realtor boards/associations. The median is the midpoint; half the homes sold for more, half for less.

For 1Q 2026, the statewide median price for single-family homes was $415,000, slightly up (0.1%) year-over-year; the statewide median price for condo-townhouse properties was $310,000, down 1.6% from the same quarter a year earlier.

The number of homes for sale statewide that went under contract in March and 1Q rose: New pending sales of existing single-family homes were up 3.3% in March and 7.1% for 1Q 2026 year-over-year. New pending sales of existing condo-townhouse units increased 9.6% in March and 11.6% for 1Q year-over-year.

"Positive growth in new pending sales for Florida in March is a hint that there are factors at play here (outside of mortgage rates) that could allow the market to continue to grow," O'Connor said. "For one thing, incomes have continued to rise as time marches on, slowly eroding the affordability gap. And the march of time, as always, also brings changes to people' s lives that, in the case of some homeowners, might necessitate selling their current homes and purchasing others."

"Overall, Florida's housing market continues to get healthier and healthier by the month, at a slow but steady pace. At the state level, sales growth has been consistent, prices remain fairly level, and inventory has stabilized."

Inventory (active listings) for both property categories dipped in March as well as for 1Q 2026, compared to a year earlier. Single-family existing homes were at a 4.8-months' supply while condo-townhouse properties were at a 9.1-months' supply for both timeframes.

To see the full statewide housing activity reports, go to the Florida Realtors Newsroom and look under Latest Releases or download the March 2026 and 1Q 2026 data report PDFs under Market Data.

Florida Realtors® is The Voice for Real Estate® in Florida. It provides programs, services, continuing education, research and legislative representation to 230,000 members in 49 boards/associations. Florida Realtors® Newsroom website is available at http://floridarealtors.org/newsroom.

SOURCE Florida Realtors