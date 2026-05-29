Florida Realtors®: Prepare Now for Hurricane Season

ORLANDO, Fla., May 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hurricane season starts June 1 and lasts until Nov. 30, 2026. During this time, Floridians face the greatest possibility of major storms. Florida Realtors® – The Voice for Real Estate® in Florida – encourages all residents, including homeowners, renters and property managers, to take essential steps now to protect lives and property.

"Hurricane season is part of life in Florida, and preparation is key to safety and minimizing risk," said Florida Realtors President Chuck Bonfiglio, broker-owner of AAA Realty Group in Plantation. "Whether you own or rent your home, early planning helps you protect what matters most – your family and your investment."

An emergency supply kit should include nonperishable foods and supplies that meet a family's and pet's health and medical needs. Under a federally declared emergency, residents can get an extra 30-day prescription supply with no price increase, even for recently filled prescriptions. Talk with a health care provider and pharmacist about emergency medication supplies.

Other items to include in an emergency supply kit:

Water – at least one gallon per person, per day, for a minimum of three days.

Healthy foods like canned vegetables, fruits and nuts. Store at least a three-day supply of foods that require no refrigeration, preparation or cooking, and little or no water.

Prescription medications and equipment/supplies like syringes, alcohol wipes, etc.

Manual can opener

Pet food, medication and supplies

Flashlight and extra batteries

Battery-powered or hand crank radio, extra batteries

Whistle to signal for help

First-aid kit

Glasses, hearing aids and medical devices, along with extra batteries if required

Cell phone with mobile chargers, car inverter or solar charger

Wrench or pliers to turn off utilities

Dust masks to help filter contaminated air; plastic sheeting and duct tape to shelter in place; and moist towelettes, garbage bags and plastic ties for personal sanitation

If a family member needs daily medical assistance – routine nursing care, help with medication, oxygen therapy or electricity for life-supporting medical equipment – you should pre-register for a special needs shelter. Go to FloridaDisaster.org and click on "Special Needs Registry" to find out how to preregister.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency advises taking some basic steps to prepare your home for possible storms:

Use shutters or marine plywood to cover windows and doors.

Trim trees and shrubs, clear rain gutters and, if you have a flat roof, make sure rainwater doesn't pond and drain openings are clear.

Consider securing roofs with additional straps or clips – if you can keep the wind out of your house, the risk of severe damage shrinks dramatically.

Once a warning is issued, the National Weather Service says it's time to cover windows and doors, and move light objects like garbage cans, plants and outdoor furniture indoors. But don't bother taping windows; cover them with plywood or shutters instead.

If you're riding out the storm in your home, set the refrigerator on high and keep the door closed, turn off propane tanks, unplug small appliances and fill the bathtub with water.

If winds become strong, close interior doors, stay away from windows and, in a multistory building, go to the first or second floor, FEMA advises. In a flood zone, keep an ax in the attic.

Florida Realtors® is The Voice for Real Estate® in Florida. It provides programs, services, continuing education, research and legislative representation to 230,000 members in 47 boards/associations. Florida Realtors® Newsroom website is available at https://floridarealtors.org/newsroom.

SOURCE Florida Realtors