Fla.'s Housing Market: Closed and New Pending Sales Rise in April

ORLANDO, Fla., May 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida's housing market reported more closed sales, increased pending sales and higher pending inventory in April 2026, compared to the previous year, according to Florida Realtors®' latest housing data.

"Florida's housing market continues to show sustainable momentum, with more buyers and sellers finding opportunities that make sense for their personal goals," said 2026 Florida Realtors® President Chuck Bonfiglio, broker-owner of AAA Realty Group in Plantation. "We're seeing encouraging activity across the market – especially with pending sales rising in both the single-family and condo sectors – a sign that many consumers are continuing to move forward.

"In a market like this, working with a local Realtor® who understands pricing trends, inventory and neighborhood conditions can make a real difference for buyers and sellers alike."

Last month, closed sales of existing single-family homes statewide totaled 24,129, up 2.4% year-over-year, while existing condo-townhouse sales totaled 9,309, up 6.9% over April 2025. Closed sales may occur from 30- to 90-plus days after sales contracts are written.

According to Florida Realtors Chief Economist Dr. Brad O'Connor, April is the eighth month in a row that closed sales rose year-over-year in both property categories. He noted that, while April's percent increase in closed sales – particularly for single-family homes – is smaller than what has been seen previously during the eight-month streak, this month's pending sales indicate that this positive streak is likely to continue.

The number of homes for sale statewide that went under contract in April rose: New pending sales of existing single-family homes were up 8% year-over-year while new pending sales of existing condo-townhouse units increased 14.7% compared to April 2025.

"Since homes go under contract typically a month or two before the sale actually closes – particularly if mortgage financing is involved – new pending sales are a leading indicator of what closed sales will be a month or two later," O'Connor said. "So, looking at April's new pending sales for single-family homes in Florida, that 8% year-over-year increase is more than double the increases we saw in each of the previous two months. As a result, I think we can be pretty confident that our run of rising closed sales will continue into May, and likely June. Only time will tell.

"Now, if we look at new pending sales of condos and townhouses, we also get an indication that this property type category will very likely continue to see stronger year-over-year sales growth than single-family homes over the next couple of months, as well. New pending sales of Florida condos and townhouses in April increased by nearly 15%. And, given that housing affordability is still a challenge across the state, other things being equal, condos remain one of the more affordable options in many local Florida markets."

The statewide median sales price for single-family existing homes in April was $420,000, up 1.8% from the previous year, while the statewide median price for condo-townhouse units was $315,000, the same as a year ago, according to data from Florida Realtors Research Department in partnership with local Realtor boards/associations. The median is the midpoint; half the homes sold for more, half for less.

Inventory (active listings) for both property categories decreased in April compared to a year earlier. Single-family existing homes were at a 4.7-months' supply while condo-townhouse properties were at an 8.9-months' supply.

To see the full statewide housing activity reports, go to the Florida Realtors Newsroom and look under Latest Releases or download the April 2026 data report PDFs under Market Data.

Florida Realtors® is The Voice for Real Estate® in Florida. It provides programs, services, continuing education, research and legislative representation to 230,000 members in 47 boards/associations. Florida Realtors® Newsroom website is available at http://floridarealtors.org/newsroom.

SOURCE Florida Realtors