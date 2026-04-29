Form Simplicity Chosen by Apartment Association of Greater Los Angeles to Enhance Rental Forms and Streamline Lease-Ups

Over ten thousand apartment owners, managers and operators to benefit from a centralized transaction management solution amid growing digital demands.

LOS ANGELES, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Apartment Association of Greater Los Angeles (AAGLA) has selected Form Simplicity, one of the real estate industry's most trusted and widely used transaction management solutions owned by Florida Realtors®, to provide members with an easier, more streamlined and accurate way to complete rental forms.

The Apartment Association of Greater Los Angeles, AAGLA serves rental housing providers throughout Southern California.

Through Form Simplicity, AAGLA is giving its more than 10,000 members, who collectively own or manage more than 350,000 rental units across Greater Los Angeles, access to a robust digital system that replaces a PDF-based forms library and offers the option to digitize their entire lease transaction workflow. With approved, up-to-date AAGLA forms centralized in one place, users can now process tenancies by entering information once and populating it across all related forms in the transaction, helping reduce user errors and saving time.

The decision reflects AAGLA's continued focus on bringing innovative, association‑vetted technology to members as they navigate an increasingly complex operational and regulatory environment. It also marks Form Simplicity's expansion into the apartment association space, building on its long‑standing role supporting real estate associations in delivering accurate forms to their members.

"Our members have been clear about what they need: an easier way to find and complete the leasing forms they rely on, with confidence they're always using the most up-to-date versions," said Daniel Yukelson, chief executive and executive director of AAGLA. "This important new strategic relationship with Form Simplicity is a direct response to that feedback. We're investing in proven technology that reduces transaction inefficiencies, and we're confident Form Simplicity offers the best platform to host our forms library to help our members work smarter and stay organized, so they can focus on running successful properties and serving residents, while protecting their investments."

As part of their membership, AAGLA members with access to existing forms will automatically receive access to their forms in Form Simplicity Starter Edition, available at no cost anytime, anywhere on any internet-connected desktop, tablet or smartphone. Members who may benefit from end-to-end digital workflows can easily upgrade to Form Simplicity Ultimate Edition for expanded functionality, including comprehensive document and workflow management, integrated e‑signatures, task management and unlimited document storage. To support member adoption, Form Simplicity will host training sessions designed to help AAGLA members quickly get up to speed and maximize the platform's capabilities.

"Associations play a critical support role in helping their members navigate change and achieve success in their profession," said Margy Grant, CEO of Florida Realtors®. "Form Simplicity was developed with direct input from real estate professionals who depend on approved forms every day, and it's designed to keep up with the pace of our constantly evolving industry. We're pleased to support AAGLA as it brings that trusted approach to apartment owners and operators facing many of the same operational demands."

By offering Form Simplicity Starter Edition as a member benefit, AAGLA continues to position itself as a forward‑looking association committed to strengthening everyday operations while helping members manage risk and compliance with greater confidence.

To learn more about Form Simplicity, visit formsimplicity.com or call 888‑784‑5404.

About the Apartment Association of Greater Los Angeles (AAGLA)

The Apartment Association of Greater Los Angeles (AAGLA) is a trade association and government advocate serving rental housing providers throughout Southern California since 1917. Today, their association's members are over 10,000 strong and own or manage more than 350,000 rental units. Their diverse group of members includes rental housing providers and residential property management professionals, developers, other real estate professionals, and vendors that serve rental housing businesses.

About Form Simplicity and Florida Realtors

Form Simplicity is a trusted, end-to-end digital transaction management solution. It streamlines transactions with secure document management, integrated electronic signatures, compliance tools, and workflow automation, ensuring a seamless and efficient experience. A 2026 HousingWire Tech100 honoree, Form Simplicity, owned and operated by Florida Realtors®, provides services to Realtor associations, MLSs and brokerages across the United States.

Florida Realtors® is The Voice for Real Estate® in Florida. It provides programs, services, continuing education, research and legislative representation to 230,000 members in 49 boards/associations. Florida Realtors is located in Orlando, Fla.

SOURCE Florida Realtors