Fla.'s Housing Market: Closed Sales, New Pending Sales Rise in February

ORLANDO, Fla., March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In February, Florida's housing market reported more closed sales and more new pending sales compared to a year ago, while median prices continued to ease but at a slower pace, according to Florida Realtors®' latest housing data.

"Florida's housing market continued building momentum in February as we move toward the spring buying season," said 2026 Florida Realtors President Chuck Bonfiglio, broker-owner of AAA Realty Group in Plantation. "Closed sales and pending sales both rose year-over-year, showing that buyers remain active across many parts of the state."

"As the market continues to stabilize, the guidance of a local Realtor® – backed by the market expertise and data Florida Realtors provides – can help buyers and sellers confidently navigate the complex process of buying or selling a home."

Closed sales of single-family homes statewide last month totaled 18,379, up 3.9% compared to February 2025, while existing condo-townhouse sales totaled 7,060, up 8.6% year-over-year, according to data from Florida Realtors Research Department in partnership with local Realtor boards/associations. Closed sales may occur from 30- to 90-plus days after sales contracts are written.

"Closed sales (for both single-family homes and condo-townhouse units) were up year-over-year for the sixth straight month, while median prices in both categories remained close to where they were a year ago," said Florida Realtors Chief Economist Dr. Brad O'Connor.

The statewide median sales price for single-family existing homes last month was $412,000, down 0.7% from a year ago; for condo-townhouse units, it was $309,000, down 1.9% compared to February 2025. The median is the midpoint; half the homes sold for more, half for less.

O'Connor noted that while February's closed sales growth was fairly similar to January's data, the same couldn't be said for the number of homes coming onto the market.

"New listings of single-family homes in February were significantly lower than they were in January," he said. "While it's common for new listings to be lower in February than January, this year's drop was unusually large. And if we compare last month's new listings to the same month one year ago, they were down 9.5%. However, by historical standards, February's new listings for single family homes were not low – it's more a case of new listings last year at this time being unusually high."

"The same could be said for condo and townhouse new listings in February – we returned to more normal levels. On a year-over-year basis, this was a decline of 15.2% but was very much in line with the number of new listings we had each February from 2019 through 2022."

Last month, new pending sales increased year-over-year for both existing single-family homes, up 4%, and for condo-townhouse properties, up 9.1%.

Looking at this year's market trends so far, O'Connor said, "A couple months into 2026, it looks like we're in for a more normal level of listings coming on to the market with slightly improved numbers of pending sales, rather than a much higher level of both going into the spring. This is still progress for the market, which has at the very least bottomed out in terms of sales and is inching its way back upward."

In February, the statewide supply of single-family existing homes was at a 4.8-months' supply while existing condo-townhouse properties were at a 9.3-months' supply last month.

To see the full statewide housing activity reports, go to the Florida Realtors Newsroom and look under Latest Releases or download the February 2026 data report PDFs under Market Data.

Florida Realtors® is The Voice for Real Estate® in Florida. It provides programs, services, continuing education, research and legislative representation to 230,000 members in 49 boards/associations. Florida Realtors® Newsroom website is available at http://floridarealtors.org/newsroom.

SOURCE Florida Realtors