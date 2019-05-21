Fla.'s Housing Market: Sales, Median Prices Rise in April 2019

ORLANDO, Fla., May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida's housing market reported more sales, higher median prices and increased inventory (active listings) in April compared to a year ago, according to the latest housing data released by Florida Realtors®. Sales of single-family homes statewide totaled 26,992 last month, up 6.2% over April 2018.

"Still-low mortgage interest rates and a strong jobs outlook are positive trends for Florida's housing market," said 2019 Florida Realtors President Eric Sain, a Realtor and district sales manager with Illustrated Properties in Palm Beach. "Another strong sign: New pending sales for existing single-family homes in April rose 4.4% year-over-year, while pending sales for existing condo-townhouse properties remained at about the same level (-0.8%) as April 2018."

"Buying or selling a home can be a complex process; however, working with a Realtor who understands local market conditions enables consumers to have an expert on their side."

In April, statewide median sales prices for both single-family homes and condo-townhouse properties rose year-over-year for the 88th consecutive month. The statewide median sales price for single-family existing homes was $259,470, up 2.6% from the previous year, according to data from Florida Realtors Research Department in partnership with local Realtor boards/associations. Last month's statewide median price for condo-townhouse units was $194,050, up 2.1% over the year-ago figure. The median is the midpoint; half the homes sold for more, half for less.

According to the National Association of Realtors® (NAR), the national median sales price for existing single-family homes in March 2019 was $261,100, up 3.8% from the previous year; the national median existing condo price was $244,400. In California, the statewide median sales price for single-family existing homes in March was $565,880; in Massachusetts, it was $390,000; in Maryland, it was $285,000; and in New York, it was $270,000.

Looking at Florida's condo-townhouse market in April, statewide closed sales totaled 11,817, up 3.2% compared to a year ago. Closed sales may occur from 30- to 90-plus days after sales contracts are written.

"April was easily the strongest month we've seen so far this year for home sales in the Sunshine State," said Florida Realtors Chief Economist Dr. Brad O'Connor. "Prior to April, single-family closed sales for 2019 were actually down year-over-year, but with April's little surge (up 6.2%), sales in 2019 are now up by 1% compared to where we were through the first four months of 2018."

"The statewide inventory of active listings continued to rise on a year-over-year basis in April, but the rate of this growth continues to slow somewhat. As of the end of April, there were about 95,000 single-family homes listed in Florida's MLSs (Multiple Listing Services) or 6.6% more than were listed at the same time last year. The total of active listings of condos and townhouses was closer to about 58,500, up 6.4% compared to last year."

According to Freddie Mac, the interest rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 4.47 percent in April 2019, compared to the 4.14 percent averaged during the same month a year earlier.

To see the full statewide housing activity reports, go to Florida Realtors Media Center at http://media.floridarealtors.org/ and look under Latest Releases, or download the April 2019 data report PDFs under Market Data at: http://media.floridarealtors.org/market-data.

Florida Realtors® serves as the voice for real estate in Florida. It provides programs, services, continuing education, research and legislative representation to its 187,000 members in 52 boards/associations. Florida Realtors® Media Center website is available at http://media.floridarealtors.org.

SOURCE Florida Realtors

Related Links

https://www.floridarealtors.org/index.cfm

