Flash Memory Summit Rebrands as FMS: The Future of Memory and Storage

Iconic Event Embraces All Storage, All Memory, and Related Applications

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a strategic move to reflect the ever-evolving landscape of memory and storage technologies, Flash Memory Summit is excited to announce its transformation into FMS: the Future of Memory and Storage

(FutureMemoryStorage.com). This rebranding marks a significant expansion beyond traditional flash memory to encompass all volatile and persistent memory and storage applications.

The decision to rebrand stems from the recognition that the memory and storage industry is undergoing rapid advancements, driven by emerging technologies like artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), data analytics, high performance computing (HPC), automotive and space applications, and cloud computing solutions. FMS aims to provide a comprehensive platform that bridges the gap between cutting-edge memory and storage solutions and the demands of emerging use cases and applications.

"Over the past few years, we have welcomed storage and related applications to FMS and the event has grown," said Kat Pate, CEO, FMS. "We are pleased to make it official by rebranding the event. We know this change will bring continued growth for FMS and we look forward to welcoming new companies."

Key Highlights of the Rebranding:

Inclusive Storage Applications: The conference and exhibition will now cover a broad spectrum of storage applications, embracing not only flash memory but also emerging memory technologies that play a crucial role in the storage ecosystem.

Focus on Artificial Intelligence: As AI continues to reshape industries, FMS will feature dedicated sessions and discussions on the symbiotic relationship between memory/storage technologies and AI applications.

Expanded Networking Opportunities: Attendees can expect enhanced networking opportunities with professionals, analysts, media, and industry leaders from diverse storage-related fields, fostering collaboration and innovation.

Cutting-edge Solutions Showcase: The conference and exhibition will showcase the latest products and solutions in memory and storage, providing attendees with insights into the future trends and technological breakthroughs.

Thought Leadership: Renowned experts in the field will deliver keynote addresses and participate in panel discussions, offering valuable insights into the evolving landscape of memory and storage technologies.

FMS: the Future of Memory and Storage invites all stakeholders, from industry professionals to academics, to join this transformative journey and explore the limitless possibilities that the convergence of memory and storage brings to the forefront.

Save the Date:

Event Name: FMS: the Future of Memory and Storage

Date: August 6-8, 2024

Location: Santa Clara, CA

Find Us: FutureMemoryStorage.com

For more information, please visit our website.

About FMS: The Future of Memory and Storage

FMS, produced by Conference ConCepts, showcases mainstream applications, key technologies, leading vendors, and innovative startups driving the multi-billion-dollar high-speed memory and SSD markets. FMS is now the world's largest conference and exhibition featuring trends, innovations, and influencers driving flash memory and high-speed memory technology adoption and various storage technologies and applications within AI, high-performance computing, mobile, and embedded systems. It is a leading conference and exhibition that brings together professionals, analysts, and industry leaders to explore the latest trends and innovations in memory and storage technologies. With a renewed focus on inclusivity and forward-thinking, FMS is dedicated to shaping the future of storage applications, including the intersection with artificial intelligence.

