SuperWomen Of FMS Leadership Award Nominations Now Open

Recognize Your SuperWomen with a Nomination to the 6th Annual SuperWomen of FMS Leadership Award

SANTA CLARA, Calif., April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FMS: the Future of Memory and Storage summit is thrilled to announce the opening of nominations for the esteemed SuperWomen of FMS Leadership Award.

This prestigious accolade seeks to honor the remarkable contributions of women in the memory and storage industry, spanning from engineering to business leadership. By recognizing these achievements, the award aims to establish role models who have played pivotal roles in shaping the industry landscape.

The SuperWomen of FMS award acknowledges a diverse array of accomplishments, ranging from spearheading technological innovations to securing cutting-edge patents, and demonstrating exemplary leadership qualities with a tangible impact on the industry and beyond. Notable past recipients include luminaries such as:

Amber Huffman , Intel Fellow and Chairperson of the Board of Directors of the NVMe Working Group

, Intel Fellow and Chairperson of the Board of Directors of the NVMe Working Group Calline Sanchez , IBM Vice President WW Systems Services & Technical Universities

, IBM Vice President WW Systems Services & Technical Universities Barbara Murphy , WekaIO Vice President of Marketing

, WekaIO Vice President of Marketing Dr Yan Li , Western Digital Vice President of Memory Technology

, Western Digital Vice President of Memory Technology Amy Fowler , Pure Storage Vice President and General Manager, Flashblade

The SuperWomen of FMS initiative celebrates the successes of women in the memory and storage sector, while also advocating for increased female participation in this dynamic field. Supported by a wide array of women and technology leaders, including this year's sponsors Kioxia and SK Hynix, the initiative continues to grow steadily. Through a series of events at FMS, it fosters a diverse community interested in advancing the role of women in memory and storage technology.

"The SuperWomen of FMS Leadership Award recognizes women who have shown outstanding leadership in the growth, development, and use of memory and storage and related technologies and systems," said Camberley Bates, VP and Practice Lead for Data Infrastructure at The Futurum Group and founding chair of SuperWomen. "We encourage technology leaders and individuals to submit their best and brightest as candidates."

Submit your nominations here: https://futurememorystorage.com/program/events-awards/superwomen-of-fms-leadership-award. Submissions are due by May 17, 2024. The award recipient must be able to attend FMS.

About FMS: The Future of Memory and Storage

FMS, produced by Conference ConCepts, showcases mainstream applications, key technologies, leading vendors, and innovative startups driving the multi-billion-dollar high-speed memory and SSD markets. FMS is now the world's largest conference and exhibition featuring trends, innovations, and influencers driving flash memory and high-speed memory technology adoption and various storage technologies and applications within AI, high-performance computing, mobile, and embedded systems. It is a leading conference and exhibition that brings together professionals, analysts, and industry leaders to explore the latest trends and innovations in memory and storage technologies. With a renewed focus on inclusivity and forward-thinking, FMS is dedicated to shaping the future of storage applications, including the intersection with artificial intelligence.

