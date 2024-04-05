Flash News: OKX Enables Perpetual Futures Trading for Zeus Network's Token

NASSAU, Bahamas, April 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OKX, a leading crypto exchange and Web3 technology company, has issued updates for April 5, 2024.

OKX Enables Perpetual Futures Trading for Zeus Network's Token

OKX today announced that it will enable perpetual futures trading for the Zeus Network's token (ZEUS). This addition aligns with OKX's commitment to providing a diverse range of trading options for its users.

From 8:30 AM (UTC) on April 5, 2024, users will be able to trade the USDT-margined ZEUS perpetual futures listing with up to 50x leverage. In addition, ZEUS margin trading and Simple Earn will be enabled at 4:00 AM (UTC) on April 8, 2024. These updates will be available across both the web and app interfaces of OKX, as well as the API, ensuring seamless access for all users.

Zeus Network is the first and only permissionless communication layer on Solana and Bitcoin. It enables dynamic, secure composability, thereby creating a decentralized ecosystem for seamless user engagement and liquidity interaction.

About OKX

OKX is a leading global crypto exchange and innovative Web3 company. Trusted by more than 50 million global users, OKX is known for being one of the fastest and most reliable crypto apps in the world.

As a top partner of English Premier League champions Manchester City FC, McLaren Formula 1 and Olympian Scotty James, OKX aims to supercharge the fan experience with new engagement opportunities. OKX is also the top partner of the Tribeca Festival as part of an initiative to bring more creators into web3.

The OKX Wallet is the platform's latest offering for people looking to explore the world of NFTs and the metaverse while trading GameFi and DeFi tokens.

OKX is committed to transparency and security and publishes its Proof of Reserves on a monthly basis.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com

