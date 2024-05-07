Flash News: OKX Enhances OKBund with v0.7 Entrypoint Contracts Support

SINGAPORE, May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OKX, a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for May 7, 2024.

OKX Enhances OKBund with v0.7 Entrypoint Contracts Support

OKX is thrilled to announce that its 'OKX bundler,' or 'OKBund,' now supports v0.7 Entrypoint contracts. This update facilitates:

Better gas management;

Increased security in blockchain interactions;

Improved tooling and developer experience; and

Support for ERC-7579 and modular smart accounts.

OKBund is a cornerstone of technical infrastructure that allows Account Abstraction (AA) to work on any EVM network. AA simplifies crypto transactions by enabling the creation of Web3 wallet accounts that conceal the more technical details of their on-chain interactions, providing a more accessible and user-centric interface.

Bundlers are special nodes which enable AA by consolidating user operations from multiple senders into a single transaction so they can be executed on a blockchain. Open-source bundlers like OKX's OKBund help to set standards for how the industry puts this technology into practice and ultimately support widespread adoption.

By supporting v0.7 Entrypoint contracts, OKX is once again pushing the boundaries of what's possible in the blockchain space. This development opens up new opportunities for both developers and users, leading the way towards a more accessible and versatile blockchain ecosystem.

For more information, please visit the OKX Support Center.

For further information, please contact:

[email protected]

About OKX

A leading global technology company driving the future of Web3, OKX provides a comprehensive suite of products to meet the needs of beginners and experts alike.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com

Disclaimer

SOURCE OKX