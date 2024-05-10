Flash News: OKX to List Notcoin on its Spot Market

NASSAU, Bahamas, May 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OKX, a leading crypto exchange and Web3 technology company, has issued updates for May 9, 2024.

OKX to List Notcoin on its Spot Market



OKX today announced that it will list Notcoin (NOT) on its spot market at 12:00 PM (UTC) on May 16. With this NOT/USDT spot pair, users will be able to trade NOT against USDT. Deposits for the token were enabled on May 10 at 3:00 AM (UTC). Further details on this new addition are available here.

Notcoin is a clicker game that has become very popular, with millions of users tapping on a coin graphic to earn in-game currency. The game is integrated into the Telegram messaging platform. Players can "mine" Notcoin, the game's digital currency, only by clicking on an animated coin that appears in the chat interface. The game became very popular due to its ease of use and Telegram integration. To learn more about Notcoin, click here.

On May 9, OKX announced the addition of NOT on OKX Jumpstart, which gives eligible users the opportunity to discover new, high-quality blockchain projects. In marking this new addition, users who stake TON via OKX Jumpstart Mining from May 13, 2024 at 6:00 AM (UTC) will have the opportunity to mine NOT tokens as a reward.

For more information, please visit the Support Center .

