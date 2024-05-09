Flash News: OKX to List USDT-Margined ZENT Perpetual Futures Contract

NASSAU, Bahamas, May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OKX, a leading crypto exchange and Web3 technology company, has issued updates for May 9, 2024.

OKX to List USDT-Margined ZENT Perpetual Futures Contract

OKX today announced that it will list ZENT on its perpetual futures market, enabling users to long or short ZENT with up to 20x leverage. This listing is scheduled to go live at 8:30 am UTC on May 9, 2024. In conjunction with this, ZENT margin trading and Simple Earn will be enabled at 8:00 am UTC on the same day.

Zentry (ZENT) is the new token for the Zentry gaming universe, which goes beyond a typical Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO). Zentry aims to transform lives with its Gaming Superlayer by becoming the foundational layer for the Play Economy. The introduction of ZENT, converted from the original GuildFi token (GF) at a 1-for-10 split, aims to enhance the community's experience and expand the range of utilities within the Zentry ecosystem.

