Flash News: OKX Wallet Now Fully Integrated with OpenStamp

OKX Wallet Now Fully Integrated with OpenStamp

OKX Wallet is now fully integrated with OpenStamp, a comprehensive platform that integrates SRC20 inscription trading, NFT trading, and launch platforms. With this integration, users can easily connect to OpenStamp through the OKX Wallet web extension, available on both Chrome and Firefox.

Known as SRC-20 tokens, Bitcoin Stamps are a type of NFT that are built upon the Bitcoin blockchain, indicating an extension of the blockchain's purpose from just a decentralized financial system. These tokens are a part of an emerging protocol called Secure Tradeable Art Maintained Securely (STAMPS), which facilitates the embedding of data, such as digital artwork, directly into Bitcoin transactions.

Earlier this year, OKX Wallet added support for Stamps, enabling users to view and transfer the SRC-20 Bitcoin inscription standard on both web and the OKX app.

