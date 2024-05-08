Flash News: OKX Wallet Now Integrated with Metale Protocol, a Decentralized Content Asset Protocol

SINGAPORE, May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OKX, a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for May 8, 2024.

OKX Wallet Now Integrated with Metale Protocol, a Decentralized Content Asset Protocol

OKX Wallet has now been integrated with Metale Protocol, a leading decentralized content asset protocol that allows creators to publish and trade their work.

With this integration, OKX Wallet users can now easily access Metale Protocol via web extension. All they need to do is download the OKX Wallet web extension, available on both Chrome and Firefox, create or add an existing OKX Wallet and connect it to Metale Protocol via the web extension.

Metale Protocol innovates the way content is promoted by incentivizing word-of-mouth marketing through non-fungible tokens (NFTs). These NFTs come with embedded copyright governance rights, encouraging and rewarding organic promotion of creators' work.

