Flash News: OKX Wallet Now Supports Bitlayer, a Bitcoin Layer 2 Network Based on BitVM

SINGAPORE, May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OKX, a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for May 7, 2024.

OKX Wallet Now Supports Bitlayer, a Bitcoin Layer 2 Network Based on BitVM



OKX Wallet now supports Bitlayer, a Bitcoin Layer 2 network based on BitVM. This integration underlines OKX's continuous commitment to driving innovation and accessibility in the blockchain ecosystem.



By supporting Bitlayer, OKX Wallet now offers its users the ability to view and transfer assets on the Bitlayer mainnet. Users can also explore dApps belonging to the Bitlayer ecosystem on Discover, OKX Wallet's portal that gathers thousands of dApps, DEXs, blockchain games, NFTs and supplementary tools.

Bitlayer is the first Bitcoin Layer 2 network based on BitVM, offering Bitcoin-equivalent security and Turing completeness. The protocol aims to build a more scalable and interconnected Bitcoin ecosystem, addressing challenges in scalability and the limitation of smart contracts that have previously hindered Bitcoin's ecosystem development.

For more information, please visit the OKX Support Center.

For further information, please contact:

[email protected]

About OKX

A leading global technology company driving the future of Web3, OKX provides a comprehensive suite of products to meet the needs of beginners and experts alike.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com

Disclaimer

SOURCE OKX