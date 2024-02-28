Flash News: OKX Wallet to Co-host Bitcoin Renaissance Summit with Babylon During ETHDenver 2024 and Give Away Free Event Tickets

SINGAPORE, Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OKX, a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for February 28, 2024.

OKX Wallet to Co-host Bitcoin Renaissance Summit with Babylon During ETHDenver 2024 and Give Away Free Event Tickets

OKX Wallet is thrilled to announce that it will be co-hosting the Bitcoin Renaissance Summit with Babylon during ETHDenver 2024 on February 29.

Bitcoin Renaissance, a thought leadership summit, will gather luminaries from across the world to delve into the evolution of Bitcoin's ecosystem and explore the synergies between Bitcoin and PoS chains. The event features panel discussions, insights sharing, as well as unparalleled networking opportunities. Its line-up of speakers includes David Tse of Babylon, Jeff Ren of OKX Ventures, Muneeb Ali of Stacks, Sandeep Naliwal of Polygon, Sunny Aggarwal of Osmosis, Nic Carter of Castle Island and many others.

OKX Wallet is proud to co-host this landmark event, which underscores its commitment to promoting blockchain technology and digital assets. The Bitcoin Renaissance Summit aligns with OKX Wallet's mission to foster a deeper understanding of the potential of Bitcoin and how it is shaping the future of finance.

To celebrate its co-hosting of the Bitcoin Renaissance Summit, followers of OKX Web3 on X (formerly known as Twitter) can enter a giveaway campaign for free tickets to the event by liking and commenting on this post.

Alternatively, you can secure your spot at: https://bitcoin-renaissance.com/

