Flavor Pioneer White Claw® Connects With Cultural Groundbreaker T-Pain To Debut a Bottomless Smart Cooler To Keep the Party Going This Fourth of July Weekend

T-Pain and White Claw introduce the CLAW™ Cooler, with a built-in sound system, sensors that know when you're running low, and DoorDash is also offering discounted delivery deals on White Claw

CHICAGO, June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- White Claw is all about making meaningful connections. So today, the creators of the world's most iconic flavors of hard seltzer at the heart of summer parties since 2016 are announcing a partnership with GRAMMY® award-winning artist, producer, songwriter, entrepreneur and global cultural icon, T-Pain, to help ensure no cooler goes empty this Fourth of July weekend. With the coming together of two cultural innovators, you never have to stop the party, not even to go get more White Claw.

The CLAW™ Cooler is an extension of White Claw’s Grab Life by the Claw™ initiative inspiring people to make more meaningful connections. Unveiled by GRAMMY® award-winning artist T-Pain, this first-ever high-tech cooler features built-in sensors that detect when you're running low on White Claw® and automatically helps you order more so you can maximize time with friends this summer.

Here's how it works: White Claw is unveiling its innovative new CLAW™ Cooler, a high-tech cooler that automatically detects when you need more White Claw and helps order more to your door, so you can continue to Grab Life By The Claw™—White Claw's mission to make sure everyone makes more meaningful connections and maximizes time with friends. DoorDash is separately offering a $0 delivery fee relating to delivery of certain alcohol products during the July 4th holiday season, including White Claw.

There's no better partner to launch the bottomless CLAW™ Cooler than White Claw superfan and perpetual life of the party, T-Pain . T-Pain knows a thing or two about keeping good times pumping, and he debuts the CLAW™ Cooler in a new video, live on T-Pain's Instagram, as well as White Claw's Instagram and YouTube.

"I've been a long-time White Claw fan, and trust me, nothing brings the vibes down faster than when the cooler runs out," said T-Pain. "I'm thrilled to launch the CLAW™ Cooler with White Claw so you can keep connecting with friends and not worry where your next White Claw is coming from this summer."

White Claw Introduces The Bottomless CLAW™ Cooler



The CLAW™ Cooler is a first-ever cooler designed for an endless stock of ice cold White Claw, even without ice! Besides the iconic flavors of White Claw, the magic inside it involves a specialized sensor that detects when the stock is running low and prompts the user's smartphone whether they need to refill. The CLAW™ Cooler is temperature controlled via a rechargeable battery, it boasts an LCD interface for emptiness levels and alerts, and it has waterproof Bluetooth® speakers so you can blast T-Pain all summer long. Consumers get a chance to win a CLAW™ Cooler by being a new or existing member of the White Claw loyalty program, White Claw Shore Club, at whiteclaw.com/clawcooler . Winners will receive a CLAW™ Cooler with a $1,000 gift card for summer celebrations. See official rules HERE .

"When you're at a grill out, pool party or picnic this summer, you shouldn't have to worry about anything other than connecting with friends and family," said Kevin Brady, Vice President of Marketing, White Claw. "This July Fourth, fans can just focus on having fun, enjoying the sunshine, and making meaningful connections. Let us help keep the party going with cold, great-tasting White Claw."

Delivery Deals On All White Claw Products This Fourth of July



If you don't get your claws on a cooler, don't sweat it. DoorDash is making refills easy with $0 delivery deals** through July 7, 2024 to help make sure no cooler runs out of White Claw this Fourth of July weekend. Restock your favorite White Claw products like White Claw Hard Seltzer, White Claw Tequila Smash, White Claw Premium Vodka and White Claw Vodka + Soda now on DoorDash ! Terms and conditions apply. See complete rules HERE .

The CLAW™ Cooler and promotion are an extension of White Claw's Grab Life by the Claw™ initiative announced in April. The new platform and campaign encourage White Claw fans to embrace spontaneity and inspire experiences together, urging everyone to seize opportunities for real meaningful social connections. The U.S. campaign is live now across multiple channels.

To learn more, follow @WhiteClaw on Instagram , or visit whiteclaw.com .

ABOUT T-PAIN



T-Pain has not only changed the course of pop, hip-hop and R&B, but has reshaped the fabric of culture itself. He's sold over 50 million singles, accumulated billions of streams, racked up 10 iconic #1s on the Billboard Hot 100 and captivated the world with his charismatic live performances, earning a reputation as a global phenomenon. He'll continue rolling out more new music, performing as a resident artist at Zouk Nightclub and Ayu Dayclub (Resorts World Las Vegas) and touring throughout 2024 which includes his Mansion In Wiscansin Party Headline Tour , and an outing with Pitbull on the Party After Dark Tour later this summer. For more information, please visit www.tpain.com . T-Pain related inquiries can be directed to Linda Carbone ([email protected]) & Katie Leggett ([email protected]).

ABOUT WHITE CLAW



White Claw® Hard Seltzer is the leading hard seltzer in the U.S. – larger than all other seltzer brands combined – known for pure, crisp refreshment. White Claw® is now available in 17 international markets and has a category leading position across the board. Visit http://www.whiteclaw.com and follow @whiteclaw for more information.

Please Drink Responsibly. All registered trademarks used under license by White Claw Spirits Co., Chicago, IL.

*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. US/DC, 21+ ONLY. Void in AK/HI/ME and where prohibited. Must be member of WHITE CLAW® "Shore Club"/"The Wave" as of 7/21 @ 11:59:59 p.m. ET. If not a Member, join The Wave by deadline to enter. Before joining, review White Claw's Privacy Policy at https://www.whiteclaw.com/privacy & Notice of Financial Incentive at https://www.whiteclaw.com/privacy#section-14. See Official Rules at www.whiteclaw.com/clawcooler for details, including eligibility info, prize details/restrictions & odds of winning. Sponsor: Mark Anthony Brands Inc., Chicago, IL. All Registered Trademarks, used under license by White Claw Seltzer Works, Chicago, IL. Nutritional information available at whiteclaw.com. PLEASE DRINK RESPONSIBLY. HARD SELTZER WITH FLAVORS. Not sponsored by Instagram/Facebook/X.

**Offer valid from 6/24/2024 - 7/7/2024 on alcohol orders only. Excludes DashPass members. Valid only on orders with any White Claw items, excluding taxes and fees. Qualifying orders in select states will be charged a $0.01 delivery fee. Offer valid only in select markets from eligible stores. Must be 21+. Enjoy responsibly. All IDs are subject to verification. Refund restrictions apply - you will not receive a refund if the recipient is underage, intoxicated, or unavailable. Fees, taxes, and gratuity still apply. No code needed. Limit one redemption per person. All deliveries subject to availability. Must have or create a valid DoorDash account with a valid form of accepted payment on file. No cash value. Non-transferable. See full terms .

$0 delivery fee on your orders with any White Claw items: Offer valid from 6/24/2024 - 7/7/2024 on alcohol orders only. Excludes DashPass members. Valid only on orders with any White Claw items, excluding taxes and fees. Qualifying orders in select states (including AL, CA, GA, HI, IL, KY, MA, MN, MO, NC, NJ, OH, OR, PA, TX, and VA) will be charged a $0.01 delivery fee. Must be 21+. Enjoy responsibly. All IDs are subject to verification. Refund restrictions apply - you will not receive a refund if the recipient is underage, intoxicated, or unavailable. Fees, taxes, and gratuity still apply. No code needed. Limit one redemption per person. All deliveries subject to availability. Must have or create a valid DoorDash account with a valid form of accepted payment on file. No cash value. Non-transferable. See full terms .

SOURCE White Claw