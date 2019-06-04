FleetPride Acquires Albert's Truck Service & Supply of Weatherford, Oklahoma

IRVING, Texas, June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FleetPride, Inc. announced today that it has acquired the assets of Albert's Truck Service & Supply of Weatherford, Oklahoma. The company was founded by Albert Seibold, Sr. in 1972, and is currently owned by Albert (Bo) Seibold, Jr. and Lisa Seibold. Their son Austin will remain on board to manage the day-to-day operations moving forward.

"This is an exciting announcement for the FleetPride organization. Bo and Lisa have built a great business with a strong team in Weatherford," said Mike Harris, FleetPride senior vice president of sales and branch operations. "Albert's Truck Service & Supply has a great reputation and will become one of FleetPride's largest Service Centers. This is a great addition to our company and complements our three existing parts and service locations in Oklahoma City nearby. We're looking forward to working with Austin Seibold and the new team who bring a wealth of industry knowledge and service expertise."

"We want to thank my mom and dad, Albert and Bobbie Seibold, for selling the garage and parts business to us in 2001 and sharing with us the great reputation they established," said Bo Seibold. "Lisa and I had big dreams, but through guidance from friends and colleagues, we managed to purchase property and build what ATS is today. To provide great service, you need to be on the cutting edge of technology and have the means to provide your customer with the greatest possible assortment for all makes, models, and ages of vehicles. We are very happy to be invited into the FleetPride network and know that the spirit of customer service will continue to grow through the familiar faces you have come to know over the years."

Harris added: "Two weeks ago, we announced the opening of a new greenfield location in Vancouver, Washington, and today we're excited to welcome the employees of ATS to the FleetPride family. Rapid expansion of branch locations is a key element of our growth strategy moving forward. We believe a larger footprint allows FleetPride to serve parts customers faster, while we also expand the number of technicians and service bays to help keep customers' trucks on the road. We expect to roll out many more greenfields and great acquisitions throughout the remainder of 2019."

About FleetPride, Inc.

Formed in 1999 and headquartered in Irving, TX, FleetPride is the nation's largest distributor of truck and trailer parts in the independent heavy-duty aftermarket channel. FleetPride operates over 270 locations in 46 states, including more than 40 Service Centers with over 260 trained Technicians. Operating through five regional distribution centers, FleetPride carries over 400 nationally recognized brands and serves a diverse customer base including independent owner-operators and small to large fleets across multiple industries, such as freight and shipping, leasing services, agriculture, food and beverage, construction, and waste management.

SOURCE FleetPride, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.fleetpride.com

