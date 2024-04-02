FleetPride.com Unveils Revamped Website with Enhanced Features

IRVING, Texas, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FleetPride, Inc., the nation's largest distributor of aftermarket heavy duty parts and service, announces the launch of its redesigned website. The new platform boasts significant improvements, including enhanced site speed, intuitive navigation, and a streamlined single-page checkout process.

Key enhancements include:

Improved Site Speed: Our teams have worked tirelessly to optimize the website's performance. Visitors can now browse seamlessly, with pages loading quicker than ever. Whether you're shopping for the parts to maintain your inventory or have a truck down situation, FleetPride.com ensures a smooth and efficient experience.

User-Friendly Navigation: We've revamped the site's architecture to make it more intuitive. Customers can easily find their favorite categories, filter products, and discover personalized recommendations. Whether you're a seasoned shopper or a first-time visitor, FleetPride.com guides you effortlessly through our extensive catalog.

Single-Page Checkout: Say goodbye to cumbersome checkout processes. Our new single-page checkout streamlines the purchase journey. From selecting items to payment confirmation, everything happens on one page. It's quick, convenient, and designed to reduce downtime for our customers.

"At FleetPride.com, we're committed to enhancing our customers' online experience. Our redesigned website reflects our dedication to excellence," said FleetPride vice president of digital Ken Clinchy. "With improved site speed, seamless navigation, and a simplified checkout process, we're confident that our heavy duty parts customers will love the new FleetPride.com. It's a testament to our team's hard work and our commitment to improving customer satisfaction through this improved customer experience."

Clinchy continued, "These improvements are just the beginning. FleetPride continues to invest in product imagery and specification data to better support the customers' ability to have confidence in purchasing the right parts. Our supplier partnerships across the globe allow us load new data daily, on our quest to become the First Click in Heavy Duty for our customers."

About FleetPride, Inc.

Headquartered in Irving, TX, FleetPride is the nation's largest distributor of aftermarket heavy duty parts and service. FleetPride's sophisticated network of 300+ locations, which includes 90+ service centers and 5 distribution centers means customers get the parts and services they need, when and where they need them. Customers can click, talk, chat, or visit with FleetPride's team of 4,000 experts empowered and motivated to solve problems and create tailored solutions for each customer's unique needs.

To learn more about our acquisition process, find your local FleetPride branch or service center, or to cross-reference, search, and shop for parts, visit the new www.fleetpride.com.

