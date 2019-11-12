FleetPride Acquires Commercial Truck Services of Little Rock and Conway, Arkansas

IRVING, Texas, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FleetPride, Inc. announced today that it has acquired the assets of Commercial Truck Services (CTS) of Little Rock and Conway, Arkansas. CTS was founded by Joel and Lana Foster of White Hall, Arkansas, and Darryl and Jaci Birdsong of Conway. Joel and Darryl will remain onboard to support the integration of CTS into FleetPride and the day-to-day operations moving forward.

"Today's announcement represents a great opportunity to expand our presence in the Little Rock market," said Mike Harris, FleetPride senior vice president of sales and operations. "CTS is well known in central Arkansas for fast, dependable truck and trailer repair, and they have a reputation for excellent customer service."

"We are thrilled to join the FleetPride network," said the Birdsongs and Fosters. "It was important for us to partner with a company that would allow us to expand into a robust parts business and provide ample opportunities for our employees."

"Bringing together parts and service operations is an exciting opportunity," added Harris. "In addition to merging our current Little Rock business into the CTS location, we will immediately begin construction on a new parts department in Conway. Bringing our two teams together creates great opportunities for employees while providing customers with a better overall experience in Little Rock and Conway."

About FleetPride, Inc.

Formed in 1999 and headquartered in Irving, TX, FleetPride is the nation's largest distributor of truck and trailer parts in the independent heavy-duty aftermarket channel. FleetPride operates over 270 locations in 46 states, including more than 40 Service Centers with over 300 trained Technicians. Operating through five regional distribution centers, FleetPride carries over 400 nationally recognized brands and serves a diverse customer base including independent owner-operators and small to large fleets across multiple industries, such as freight and shipping, leasing services, agriculture, food and beverage, construction, and waste management.

SOURCE FleetPride, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.fleetpride.com

