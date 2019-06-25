FleetPride Acquires Goose's Diesel Truck Parts & Service of Pleasant Valley, New York

IRVING, Texas, June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FleetPride, Inc. announced today that it has acquired the assets of Goose's Diesel Truck Parts & Service of Pleasant Valley, New York. Founded by Michael "Goose" Bucey in 1992, the company recently relocated to a larger facility and offers fleet maintenance, repair, and parts for all makes and models of heavy-duty trucks and trailers. Bucey will remain on board to continue managing day-to-day operations.

"Today we welcome Mike Bucey and the employees of Goose's Diesel Truck Parts & Service to the FleetPride organization," said Mike Harris, FleetPride senior vice president of sales and branch operations. "This is another great acquisition, our third of the year, filling whitespace between our New Windsor, Danbury, and Albany locations. It also comes on the heels of two new branches recently opened in Vancouver, Washington, and Tampa, Florida. We are truly excited about the opportunity to work with Mike Bucey and team while expanding our presence in the New York market."

"Since our beginning in 1992, Goose's Diesel has provided exceptional quality in both service and parts in the heavy duty industry," said Bucey. "We are thrilled that we can partner with FleetPride to begin the next chapter in our journey. Our customers can expect the same level of service and professionalism that they have come to know us for moving forward."

With this acquisition, FleetPride now has 14 locations in the state of New York, all served with daily replenishment from the company's nearby distribution center in North Haven, Connecticut.

About FleetPride, Inc.

Formed in 1999 and headquartered in Irving, TX, FleetPride is the nation's largest distributor of truck and trailer parts in the independent heavy-duty aftermarket channel. FleetPride operates over 270 locations in 46 states, including more than 40 Service Centers with over 300 trained Technicians. Operating through five regional distribution centers, FleetPride carries over 400 nationally recognized brands and serves a diverse customer base including independent owner-operators and small to large fleets across multiple industries, such as freight and shipping, leasing services, agriculture, food and beverage, construction, and waste management.

