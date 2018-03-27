FleetPride Acquires Hardy Brake & Electric of Evansville, Indiana

IRVING, Texas, March 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- FleetPride, Inc. announced today that it has acquired the assets of Hardy Brake & Electric, based in Evansville, Indiana with a second location in Owensboro, Kentucky. Founded in 1950 by Alfred and Aline Hardy, the company was later sold to their daughter Sandra and her husband Bob Kerney. Bob has managed Hardy Brake & Electric for nearly 50 years, and in retirement he serves as an advisor to his son Mark.
"I am very happy to announce the addition of Hardy Brake & Electric to FleetPride," said FleetPride CEO Al Dragone. "The combination of locations, culture, and expertise make this a valuable addition to our company."
The acquisition of Hardy Brake & Electric will add to FleetPride's nationwide network and give customers in Evansville and Owensboro access to FleetPride's national parts inventory, heavy duty expertise, and world-class supply chain to keep them Ready For The Road Ahead™.
About FleetPride, Inc.
Formed in 1999, and headquartered in Irving, TX, FleetPride is the nation's largest distributor of truck and trailer parts in the independent heavy-duty aftermarket channel. FleetPride operates over 260 locations in 46 states and carries over 400+ nationally recognized brands. Operating through five regional distribution centers, FleetPride serves a diverse customer base across multiple industries including general freight, leasing, municipalities, agriculture, food and beverage, construction and waste management. In addition, FleetPride offers in-house remanufactured products such as brake shoes and driveline components. Truck and trailer drive-in repair services are also offered at a number of locations under the FleetCare brand. We Are The Heavy-Duty Experts™.
