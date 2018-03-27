FleetPride Acquires Hardy Brake & Electric of Evansville, Indiana

"I am very happy to announce the addition of Hardy Brake & Electric to FleetPride," said FleetPride CEO Al Dragone. "The combination of locations, culture, and expertise make this a valuable addition to our company."

The acquisition of Hardy Brake & Electric will add to FleetPride's nationwide network and give customers in Evansville and Owensboro access to FleetPride's national parts inventory, heavy duty expertise, and world-class supply chain to keep them Ready For The Road Ahead™.

About FleetPride, Inc.

Formed in 1999, and headquartered in Irving, TX, FleetPride is the nation's largest distributor of truck and trailer parts in the independent heavy-duty aftermarket channel. FleetPride operates over 260 locations in 46 states and carries over 400+ nationally recognized brands. Operating through five regional distribution centers, FleetPride serves a diverse customer base across multiple industries including general freight, leasing, municipalities, agriculture, food and beverage, construction and waste management. In addition, FleetPride offers in-house remanufactured products such as brake shoes and driveline components. Truck and trailer drive-in repair services are also offered at a number of locations under the FleetCare brand. We Are The Heavy-Duty Experts™.

