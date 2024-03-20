FleetPride Announces 2024 Supplier Award Winners

IRVING, Texas, March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FleetPride, Inc., the nation's largest distributor of aftermarket heavy duty parts and service provider, recently announced the winners of its supplier awards during its recent 2024 Supplier Summit at the Gaylord Texan Hotel and Resort in Grapevine, Texas. These companies were selected for their outstanding support and partnership with FleetPride over the last year.

Members of Continental Battery Systems pose with FleetPride leaders after receiving FleetPride's 2024 Supplier of the Year award.

"FleetPride values the strategic partnerships we have with suppliers. The annual awards ceremony allows us to honor those suppliers who demonstrated consistent and exceptional efforts to support FleetPride overall, whether it was field support, supply chain, digital or strategic initiatives," said Michael Keller, FleetPride vice president of category management and strategic sourcing. "Congratulations to all of our award winners."

Eleven suppliers received various awards for their contributions, collaboration, and dedicated focus on supporting the FleetPride customer:

Baldwin Filters – for demonstrating partnership through on-going field engagement, visits, and sales team ride-alongs; increasing touchpoints across various aspects of the FleetPride business.

– for demonstrating partnership through on-going field engagement, visits, and sales team ride-alongs; increasing touchpoints across various aspects of the FleetPride business. Truck-Lite – for partnering in data and marketing efforts to further grow eCommerce with an emphasis on product displays within our branch locations across the country.

– for partnering in data and marketing efforts to further grow eCommerce with an emphasis on product displays within our branch locations across the country. Chelsea – for close collaboration throughout periods of growth to ensure product availability through growing customer demand while improving supply chain process.

– for close collaboration throughout periods of growth to ensure product availability through growing customer demand while improving supply chain process. Con-Met – for raising the bar in communication and partnership across the organization and disciplines; heavy focus in national account efforts and emphasizing cross functional relationships.

– for raising the bar in communication and partnership across the organization and disciplines; heavy focus in national account efforts and emphasizing cross functional relationships. Eaton – for driving growth opportunities through a consistent approach to program management, supply chain improvements and issue resolutions while building strong relationships across the organization.

– for driving growth opportunities through a consistent approach to program management, supply chain improvements and issue resolutions while building strong relationships across the organization. Dana – for consistent pursuit of partnership and collaboration with FleetPride's marketing, data management, e-commerce, and supply chain teams; innovating to drive significant growth within the market.

– for consistent pursuit of partnership and collaboration with FleetPride's marketing, data management, e-commerce, and supply chain teams; innovating to drive significant growth within the market. Phinia – for providing supportive and engaging product training which aligns with FleetPride expectations to provide worldclass customer service through knowledge and engagement.

– for providing supportive and engaging product training which aligns with FleetPride expectations to provide worldclass customer service through knowledge and engagement. Webb – for focus on communication, innovation, and continuous support of Field Sales teams as they launched new products.

– for focus on communication, innovation, and continuous support of Field Sales teams as they launched new products. MAT – for dedicated focus and relentless pursuit of innovation and communication leading to reduced lead times and increases in direct shipments; continuous support of field team throughout product launches.

– for dedicated focus and relentless pursuit of innovation and communication leading to reduced lead times and increases in direct shipments; continuous support of field team throughout product launches. Muncie – for willingness and focus on improving supply chain challenges through continuous growth; utilizing communication across all levels of the organization to prioritize efforts through changing market dynamics.

Finally, FleetPride has named Continental Battery Systems as its Supplier of the Year. Commenting on the announcement, FleetPride president of parts and service Mike Harris said, "This partnership has grown as a direct result of increased communication at all levels of the organization, innovation in product offerings and support, and a focus on training and growth. Continental Battery Systems has gone above and beyond and consistently does what they promise."

"We are humbled and honored to accept the Supplier of the Year award from FleetPride. This recognition is a result of the collective efforts and hard work put in by both the FleetPride team and our dedicated Continental Battery Systems team," said John Rauco, senior vice president of sales and marketing for Continental Battery Systems. "Together, we have exemplified a commitment to excellence, innovation, and outstanding service. Receiving this award validates our shared values and unwavering dedication to customer satisfaction. We are grateful for this honor and excited to build on our successful partnership in the years to come."

About FleetPride, Inc.

Headquartered in Irving, TX, FleetPride is the nation's largest distributor of aftermarket heavy duty parts and service. FleetPride's sophisticated network of 300+ locations, which includes 90+ service centers and 5 distribution centers means customers get the parts and services they need, when and where they need them. Customers can click, talk, chat, or visit with FleetPride's team of 4,000 experts empowered and motivated to solve problems and create tailored solutions for each customer's unique needs.

To learn more about our acquisition process, find your local FleetPride branch or service center, or to cross-reference, search, and shop for parts, visit the new www.fleetpride.com.

SOURCE FleetPride, Inc.