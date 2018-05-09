FleetPride Introduces Jaltest All-Makes Diagnostic Software at FleetPride Service Centers

Jaltest's commercial vehicle diagnostic software runs on ruggedized laptops, which will connect to any truck, trailer, bus, off-road, or agricultural vehicle on the market. The Jaltest software allows the technician to quickly identify vehicle controllers, read active and inactive fault codes, provide guided troubleshooting, and easily adjust parameters.

"The Jaltest software's ability to take a problem and break it down step-by-step for the technician through guided troubleshooting, interactive photos, and wiring diagrams is second to none. In most cases it surpasses OE level diagnostic software," said Nathan Lamb, FleetPride Vice President of Service Operations. "Our Service Centers are an industry leader in suspension, driveline, and wheel end repair. Now we can easily troubleshoot and repair engine, after-treatment, and electrical systems as well."

Along with hands-on use of the software by Technicians in its Service Centers, FleetPride offers Jaltest's software and ruggedized laptop for purchase at any of its branches nationwide. The Jaltest commercial vehicle kit covers Class 3-8 vehicles, offering the best troubleshooting in the diagnostic market. Off-highway and agricultural kits are also available.

FleetPride Service Centers can be found in 21 states:

Alabama : Mobile

Mobile Idaho : Idaho Falls

Illinois : Kankakee , Mokena

, Indiana : Jeffersonville

Kansas : Wichita

Kentucky : Lexington

Massachusetts : Agawam , South Deerfield

, Maine : Scarborough

Minnesota : Bemidji , Brainerd , Burnsville , Eagan , Mankato , Rochester , Roseville , St. Cloud , Spicer

, , , , , , , , Missouri : Joplin , Springfield

, Nebraska : Hastings , Omaha

, New Hampshire : Londonderry

New York : Albany

North Carolina : Raleigh

: North Dakota : Fargo

Oklahoma : Oklahoma City

South Dakota : Sioux Falls

Texas : Alice , Corpus Christi

, Vermont : Burlington , Swanton , Williston

, , Wisconsin : Eau Claire , Fond Du Lac , Green Bay , Stevens Point

, , , West Virginia : Clarksburg , South Charleston

About FleetPride, Inc.

Formed in 1999 and headquartered in Irving, TX, FleetPride is the nation's largest distributor of truck and trailer parts in the independent heavy-duty aftermarket channel. FleetPride operates over 260 locations in 46 states, including 40 Service Centers with more than 260 trained Technicians. Operating through five regional distribution centers, FleetPride carries over 400 nationally recognized brands and serves a diverse customer base across multiple industries, including freight and shipping, leasing services, agriculture, food and beverage, construction and waste management. In addition, FleetPride offers in-house remanufactured products such as brake shoes and driveline components.

