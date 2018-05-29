FleetPride Offers Interest-Free Financing On Jaltest All-Makes Diagnostic Tools

"We tested the top diagnostic tools in our own Service Centers. The Jaltest tool performed heads and shoulders above the competition," said Terri Roseman, FleetPride senior director of category management and marketing. "It has the best coverage and its troubleshooting and step-by-step code resolution is unmatched in the market."

The Jaltest diagnostic tool connects to any Class 3-8 truck, trailer, bus, off-road, marine or agricultural vehicle on the market. It identifies inactive and active fault codes across all heavy duty ECUs in a single interface and enables the mechanic to read and clear codes, easily adjust parameters and leverage bi-directional controls. With Info Online, Jaltest also provides interactive system diagrams that identify sensors, components and pins. With the Jaltest GRP enterprise network, you can manage shop resources, client portfolios, repair orders and shop tasks.

The Jaltest commercial vehicle kit covers Class 3-8 vehicles, offering the best troubleshooting in the diagnostic market. Off-highway and agricultural kits are also available. For hands-on service, all of FleetPride's 40 Service Centers use the Jaltest in their diagnostic and repair work.



About FleetPride, Inc.



Formed in 1999 and headquartered in Irving, TX, FleetPride is the nation's largest distributor of truck and trailer parts in the independent heavy-duty aftermarket channel. FleetPride operates over 260 locations in 46 states, including 40 Service Centers with more than 260 trained Technicians. Operating through five regional distribution centers, FleetPride carries over 400 nationally recognized brands and serves a diverse customer base across multiple industries, including freight and shipping, leasing services, agriculture, food and beverage, construction and waste management. In addition, FleetPride offers in-house remanufactured products such as brake shoes and driveline components.

