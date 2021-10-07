FleetPride Strengthens Partnerships with Suppliers; Names Michael Keller Vice President of Category Management and Sourcing

IRVING, Texas, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Industry veteran Michael Keller has been named FleetPride's new vice president of category management and sourcing. Keller is rejoining FleetPride where he previously held various roles, including director of category management, from 2008 to 2014. With two decades of industry experience, he most recently held leadership positions for various suppliers and manufacturers within the aftermarket industry including SAF-Holland and STEMCO.

Growing up, Keller worked on the front lines of the heavy duty truck and trailer industry. Early on in his career, Keller was an outside sales representative, later becoming a branch manager for his family's business, Keller Truck Parts. In 2008, the 11-location business was sold to FleetPride; today, these locations make up the company's presence in the Maryland/Delaware area.

"We are excited to have Michael rejoin the FleetPride team. His unique experience within our industry brings together his knowledge of heavy duty sales and operations, along with his understanding of our supplier partnerships," said Mike Harris, senior vice president, sales and operations. "We couldn't ask for a better, more well-versed individual to lead our category management team into the next phase of FleetPride's growth."

FleetPride will be introducing Keller to the supplier industry during the company's next Strategic Supplier Call, scheduled for late October. The call serves as a way to keep FleetPride's partners aware of the latest business updates, strategic initiatives and digital solutions, which is key to building and maintaining strong relationships within the industry. FleetPride partners with the top 400 industry manufacturers and suppliers and prides itself on leading the heavy duty industry with unmatched product availability and reliability.

In addition, FleetPride will be sharing an update on its investments in becoming the 'First Click In Heavy Duty' during the upcoming Summit.

"This is a massive undertaking, and we couldn't be prouder of the relationships we have with our suppliers that have enabled us to set up our new comprehensive E-Commerce site — the First Click In Heavy Duty™," said Darren Taylor, senior vice president, digital and marketing. "Our new Product Information Management system is able to take in millions of datapoints, allowing us to make faster changes and improve upon our current Master Data Management (MDM) system. FleetPride is investing in our product information because we understand how important it is to our customers to get the right parts, when and where they need them."

If you are interested in becoming a FleetPride approved supplier partner, visit FleetPride.com and fill out the Supplier Request Form.

About FleetPride, Inc.

Headquartered in Irving, TX, FleetPride is the nation's largest distributor of truck and trailer parts and service in the independent heavy duty aftermarket. FleetPride's sophisticated network of 281 stores, 55 service centers and 5 distribution centers means customers get the parts and services they need, when and where they need them. Customers can click, talk, chat or visit with FleetPride's team of 3,600 experts empowered and motivated to solve problems and create tailored solutions for each customer's unique needs.

To find your local FleetPride branch or service center, or to cross-reference, search, and shop for parts by VIN, visit the new www.fleetpride.com.

