Fleetworthy Acquires Empire Commercial Services

The strategic move adds New York City commercial parking violation management and resolution solutions to Fleetworthy's extensive fleet technology suite

ALBANY, N.Y., Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fleetworthy, the only technology suite for fleet safety, compliance, and efficiency, today announced it has acquired Empire Commercial Services, L.P., the leading provider of commercial vehicle parking violation management and resolution in New York City (NYC). Fleetworthy will now offer a comprehensive technology suite covering all aspects of tolling, weigh station bypass, compliance, safety, and regional parking and traffic violations for commercial fleets of all sizes.

Since Empire Commercial Services' founding in 1992, the company has processed and defended more than 4 million NYC parking violations, saving commercial fleets more than $200 million in fines by dismissals. Its Summons Management And Resolution Tracking (S.M.A.R.T) System makes it easy for fleets to manage and reconcile parking fines that occur in NYC. In recent years, Empire Commercial Services has expanded its technology offerings to assist fleets with commercial permits and vehicle renewals and manage traffic violations such as speeding tickets, moving violations, and more in the New York metropolitan area.

According to Mike Precia, Fleetworthy President and Chief Strategy Officer, Empire Commercial Services' platform and expertise in managing parking and other traffic violations for its customers will complement Fleetworthy's suite of fleet management technology.

"The team at Empire Commercial Services has done a tremendous job building a system that helps its customers more efficiently manage violations they receive in NYC and the surrounding area," said Precia. "This acquisition aligns with our mission to deliver our customers a full technology suite that can help fleets manage their businesses more efficiently. We see an opportunity to scale the offerings that Empire provides beyond New York and to other high-density urban areas, and we look forward to collaborating with the Empire team to make that happen."

"Our mission is similar to Fleetworthy's in that we're committed to alleviating the operational challenges fleets face, specifically when it comes to managing violations such as parking tickets," said Joseph Fama, Empire Commercial Services President and CEO. "We're excited to join Fleetworthy as this agreement will allow our existing customers seamless access to more fleet management solutions that can help mitigate other challenges fleets experience operating in the New York Metropolitan area."

Under this agreement, Empire Commercial Services will continue to operate under its current brand and retain its scope of business as a Fleetworthy product offering. For Empire Commercial Services customers, there will be no disruption to existing technology and support.

About Fleetworthy:

Fleetworthy is revolutionizing road safety and fleet management with proven solutions for safety, compliance, and efficiency. Our technology suite provides real-time insights and control, enabling customers to maximize efficiency, reduce risk, and save money.

With technology that optimizes safety, compliance, toll management, weigh station bypass, and more, Fleetworthy empowers organizations to perform at their best. We simplify operations to ensure every vehicle and driver is not just compliant, but beyond compliant. Supporting millions of drivers and vehicles, Fleetworthy is leading a new era in road safety and fleet technology. For more information, visit fleetworthy.com .

About Empire Commercial Services:

Empire Commercial Services L.P. is a Commercial Parking Violations Management company, with a strong focus on customer service and meeting each client's individual needs. We will specifically tailor an individual program to match each client's business model, and address industry specific issues. We know there can be different challenges within Commercial Parking Violations Management that can be industry specific, requiring industry specific expertise.

