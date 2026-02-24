Fletcher Group Automation Announces Rebrand, New Leadership

FRANKLIN, Tenn., Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fletcher Group Automation, a member of The State Group Family of Companies, today announced that it will rebrand to State Group Automation (SGA). Steve Tallman, head of Special Projects and Automation Integration at State Group, will lead the SGA team as Division Manager.

This change reflects the company's full integration into The State Group and positions the SGA team to continue their legacy of automation expertise and customer service while aligning their efforts with The State Group's broader portfolio of multi-trade capabilities.

"Fletcher Group Automation laid the foundation for a business built on innovation, reliability, and customer trust," said Brian Jones, Chief Executive Officer of The State Group. "As State Group Automation, we remain committed to delivering exceptional automation solutions while leveraging the full expertise and resources of The State Group to support our clients' evolving needs."

Clients will continue to receive the same high-quality service, supported by the scale and resources of The State Group. The rebrand reflects a change in name and brand alignment, while operational focus, service offerings, and customer relationships remain unchanged.

As a leader in multi-trade industrial services, The State Group brings decades of experience executing complex projects across diverse industries. Integrating automation capabilities under SGA strengthens the organization's ability to deliver fully integrated solutions, improve project efficiency, and support long-term customer success.

About State Group Automation

State Group Automation (SGA) provides industrial automation solutions supporting complex industrial and infrastructure projects. As part of The State Group, a leader in multi-trade industrial services, SGA delivers integrated automation expertise backed by a diversified organization with experience across North America.

About The State Group

The State Group is a leading North American multi-trade services contractor. Focused on electrical, mechanical, and automation services, TSG helps organizations install and maintain critical infrastructure, production capacities, and energy transformation capabilities. Founded in 1961, the company serves clients across automotive, heavy industrial, e-commerce, data centers, finance, healthcare, logistics, and education.

SOURCE The State Group