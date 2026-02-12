The State Group acquires Ruder Electric, a leading Electrical Contractor in Kankakee, Illinois

Ruder Electric, located in Kankakee, Illinois, is a leading electrical contractor with industrial and commercial customers throughout northern and central Illinois; the business holds preferred vendor status with several blue-chip customers, including Incobrasa, Riverside Health, and many others.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The State Group Industrial (USA) Limited (The State Group), a portfolio company of funds managed by Apollo, today announced the acquisition of Ruder Electric, Inc. a Kankakee, Illinois based electrical contractor. With operations in central and northern Illinois, Ruder Electric has over 100 union electricians focusing on electrical construction and maintenance, fire, security, communications, utility, and safety systems.

"Our successful partnership with The State Group is a testament to our team's focus to be the best value-added electrical solutions provider for our customers," said David Ruder, President of Ruder Electric. "We're excited to join The State Group as we begin the next chapter of Ruder Electric's growth and future for our employees."

Ruder Electric Inc. was founded in 1995 and quickly established a clear mission that enabled them to grow into the respected organization that they are today. That mission is: understand the customers' needs and work to fulfill their needs as efficiently and cost effectively as possible. As a team, Ruder Electric is dedicated to customer service and satisfaction.

"The addition of Ruder Electric provides an exciting opportunity to partner with a company aligned with our own values in prioritizing quality of service, teamwork and focus on customer satisfaction," said Michael Lampert, Executive Chairman of The State Group. "Ruder Electric has a strong brand built on a foundation of over 30 years of high-quality service. We are proud to welcome the entire Ruder Electric team into The State Group family as we grow our existing business in Kankakee and our footprint into greater Central and Northern Illinois."

Berenson & Company, LLC operated as financial advisor to The State Group for the transaction.

About The State Group: Headquartered in Franklin, TN: The State Group is a leading North American multi-trade industrial and specialty services contractor. Established in 1961, the company provides comprehensive electrical and mechanical trade services to Fortune 100 companies in power generation, automotive, datacenter, ecommerce, oil and gas, communications, metals and transportation industries. The State Group performs over eight million man-hours annually of retrofit, maintenance, construction and emergency services and maintains a tooling and equipment inventory to support its skilled workforce. The company has offices across the United States and Canada. For more information, please visit www.stategroup.com.

