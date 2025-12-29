The State Group Appoints Brian Jones as Chief Executive Officer

Experienced construction and services leader to drive company's next phase of growth.

FRANKLIN, Tenn., Dec. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The State Group, Inc., a leading North American multi-trade service contractor, today announced the appointment of Brian Jones as Chief Executive Officer, effective January 5, 2026. Jones succeeds Michael Lampert, who is stepping down after five years of leadership with the company. Lampert will remain on the Board of Directors and assume the role of Executive Chairman.

With over 25 years of experience in the construction sector, Jones has a proven record of scaling high-growth industrial service companies and leading transformation initiatives. Prior to joining The State Group, he served as CEO of Gray Construction, where he led global operations and drove a nearly 300% increase in revenues over five years.

Lampert expressed full support for the transition: "Leading The State Group has been the highlight of my career. I'm proud of what we've accomplished, and we are thrilled to welcome Brian Jones as our new CEO. He is a dynamic, forward-thinking leader whose experience aligns with our strategic goals. The board and I have full confidence in Brian's leadership and his ability to guide The State Group into its next chapter."

"I'm honored to join The State Group at such a pivotal time," said Jones. "The company has built a strong foundation of trust and performance. I look forward to delivering even greater value to our customers."

Jones will be based at the company's headquarters in Franklin, TN.

About The State Group, Inc.

The State Group, Inc., is a leading North American multi-trade services contractor. Focused on electrical, mechanical and automation services, TSG is helping organizations install and maintain critical infrastructure, production capacities and energy transformation capabilities. Founded in 1961, the company serves clients across automotive, heavy industrial, ecommerce, data centers, finance, healthcare, logistics and education.

