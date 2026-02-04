FLEX CIRCUIT CONNECTORS STANDARD AND CUSTOM PARTS OFFERED

BRADENTON, Fla., Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ETCO Incorporated has introduced a line of connectors for attaching wires to laminates and other flexible circuits that must bend, fold, or fit into tight, moving, or weight-sensitive spaces in consumer, medical, aerospace, and military applications.

ETCO Flex Circuit Connectors come in two styles to provide the most reliable solution for attaching wires to laminates and other flexible circuits.

ETCO Flex Circuit Connectors are designed with lances that embed into aluminum- and copper-foil or film laminates to assure a secure connection and attach to lead wires using a highly reliable F-crimp. Depending on the OEM application, they come in two standard parts: the TFC Series for thin films .010" to.025" thick with 18-22 AWG wires and the FWC Series for foil or film laminates from .010" to .040 thick and 16-22 AWG wires.

Available in brass and tinned high brass, ETCO Flex Circuit Connectors are supplied in strip form to increase production speeds and efficiency. Featuring a well-established metal stamping operation, the firm can design and manufacture custom flex circuit connectors to OEM specifications including the required application equipment.

ETCO Flex Circuit Connectors are priced according to configuration and quantity. Samples and pricing are provided upon request.

Founded in 1947, ETCO Incorporated has focused on quality precision metal stamping products for over 70 years, offering standard electrical terminals & connectors and custom solutions.

For more information contact:

ETCO Incorporated

Sean Dunn, VP Marketing

3004 62nd Avenue East

Bradenton, FL 34203

(800) 689-3826

Email: [email protected]

www.etco.com

SOURCE ETCO Incorporated