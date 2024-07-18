Flex Joins the Reverse Logistics Association

Company brings more than two decades of experience in integrated reverse logistics and circular economy services at scale to global member network

AUSTIN, Texas, July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Flex (NASDAQ: FLEX) announced it has joined the Reverse Logistics Association (RLA), a member-driven, global trade association for the returns and reverse industry and an authoritative body for reverse logistics best practices. Bringing more than two decades of experience in integrated reverse logistics and circular economy services at scale, Flex joins a community network of top service providers and decision makers from companies globally focused on advancing reverse logistics.

The RLA offers members information, research, and solutions and facilitates networking for manufacturers, retail companies, and third-party providers. The organization aims to educate and inform reverse logistics professionals globally and be the voice of the reverse industry.

"The growing demand from consumers and companies alike for more sustainable practices further sets the stage for increased reverse logistics adoption and knowledge-sharing across different processes after a product is sold," said Pat Ring, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Global Services and Solutions, Flex. "In joining the Reverse Logistics Association, we look forward to collaborating with fellow industry leaders to advance circularity across the globe, share best practices from servicing leading brands' products for more than 20 years, and deliver greater value to our customers."

As part of the company's end-to-end product lifecycle services portfolio, Flex's integrated reverse logistics and circular economy services span sustainability analytics, returns and screening, repair, refurbishment, asset recovery, product and parts resale and recycling. Through these offerings, Flex helps brands navigate global requirements on the traceable use and disposal of materials, maximize value recovery and minimize their products' environmental impact.

"We are proud to have one of the world leaders in the reverse logistics services and solutions space join the Reverse Logistics Association," said Tony Sciarrotta, Executive Director, RLA. "Flex has engaged with the RLA since the beginning but its membership represents a strong commitment to the industry and other members of the community. Industry leaders from Flex can now share their experience, proven best practices and new ideas to reduce returns and recover more products for resale. Like all RLA members, Flex is a valued part of the circular economy."

For more information about Flex's reverse logistics and circular economy services, visit https://flex.com/solutions-and-services/post-sale.

About Flex

Flex (Reg. No. 199002645H) is the manufacturing partner of choice that helps a diverse customer base design and build products that improve the world. Through the collective strength of a global workforce across 30 countries and responsible, sustainable operations, Flex delivers technology innovation, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions to diverse industries and end markets.

Contacts

Investors & Analysts

David A. Rubin

Vice President, Investor Relations

(408) 577-4632

[email protected]

Media & Press

Jessica Anderson

Director, Corporate Integrated Marketing and Communications

(408) 577-4789

[email protected]

SOURCE Flex