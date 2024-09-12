FLEX LNG - Presentation at the Pareto Securities' 31st Energy Conference

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CEO Øystein Kalleklev will be presenting Flex LNG today at the 31st Energy Conference hosted by Pareto Securities. The presentation is attached hereto and is also available on our website.

About FLEX LNG

Flex LNG is a shipping company focused on the growing market for Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG). Our fleet consists of thirteen LNG carriers on the water and all of our vessels are state-of-the-art ships with the latest generation two -stroke propulsion (MEGI and X-DF). These modern ships offer significant improvements in fuel efficiency and thus also carbon footprint compared to the older steam and four-stroke propelled ships. Flex LNG is listed on the New York Stock Exchange as well as Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker FLNG.

