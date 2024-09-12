FLEX LNG - Presentation at the Pareto Securities' 31st Energy Conference

News provided by

Flex LNG

Sep 12, 2024, 03:30 ET

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CEO Øystein Kalleklev will be presenting Flex LNG today at the 31st Energy Conference hosted by Pareto Securities. The presentation is attached hereto and is also available on our website.

For further information, please contact:

Knut Traaholt
Chief Financial Officer
Flex LNG Management AS
Telephone: +47 23 11 40 00
Email: [email protected] 

About FLEX LNG

Flex LNG is a shipping company focused on the growing market for Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG). Our fleet consists of thirteen LNG carriers on the water and all of our vessels are state-of-the-art ships with the latest generation two -stroke propulsion (MEGI and X-DF). These modern ships offer significant improvements in fuel efficiency and thus also carbon footprint compared to the older steam and four-stroke propelled ships. Flex LNG is listed on the New York Stock Exchange as well as Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker FLNG.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/flex-lng/r/flex-lng---presentation-at-the-pareto-securities--31st-energy-conference,c4036438

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/22886/4036438/2996637.pdf

Flex LNG - Pareto Conference 31st Energy Conference

SOURCE Flex LNG

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

Flex LNG - Ex Date Q2 2024

The shares in Flex LNG Ltd. (Ticker: FLNG) traded on Oslo Stock Exchange ("OSE") and registered with Euronext Securities Oslo will trade ex dividend...

Flex LNG - Key information relating to the cash distribution for the second quarter 2024

Key information relating to the cash distribution to be paid by Flex LNG Ltd. ("Company") for the second quarter 2024. The distribution will be made...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Utilities

Image1

Oil & Energy

Image1

Gas

Image1

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics