Flex LNG - Filing of 2023 Annual Report on Form 20-F

HAMILTON, Bermuda, March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Flex LNG Ltd (the "Company") announces that its annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2023 (the "Annual Report") has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "Commission").

The attached Annual Report can also be downloaded from the Company's website, www.flexlng.com/category/annual-reports/ and is available on the website of the Commission, www.sec.gov. Additionally, shareholders can request a hard copy of our complete audited financial statements free of charge by writing us at:

FLEX LNG Ltd.

Par-La-Ville Place

14 Par-La-Ville Road

Hamilton

Bermuda

Or submitting the contact form requesting the report at www.flexlng.com/investor-contact-2/

For more information please contact:

Knut Traaholt, Chief Financial Officer of Flex LNG Management AS

Telephone: +47 23 11 40 00

Email: [email protected]

About Flex LNG

Flex LNG is a shipping company focused on the growing market for Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG). Our fleet consists of thirteen LNG carriers on the water and all of our vessels are state-of-the-art ships with the latest generation two- stroke propulsion (MEGI and X-DF). These modern ships offer significant improvements in fuel efficiency and thus also carbon footprint compared to the older steam and four-stroke propelled ships. We have built up a significant contract backlog, having fixed 11 of our 13 vessels on long term fixed-rate charter contracts and one vessel on variable hire time charter.

Flex LNG is listed both on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and Oslo Stock Exchange (OSE) under the ticker "FLNG". For more information, go to: www.flexlng.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

The following files are available for download:

