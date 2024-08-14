Flex LNG - Key information relating to the cash distribution for the second quarter 2024
Aug 14, 2024, 01:52 ET
HAMILTON, Bermuda, Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Key information relating to the cash distribution to be paid by Flex LNG Ltd. ("Company") for the second quarter 2024. The distribution will be made from the Company's Contributed Surplus Account.
Please note that from May 28, 2024, the standard settlement cycle for transactions executed in securities traded on the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") will be shortened from T+2 to T+1 (of which T equals trading date), while the Oslo Stock Exchange ("OSE") will continue to settle its trades on a T+2 basis.
As a result, there will be different dates between the two stock exchanges, as set out below. During these interim days, investors may be restricted to move shares between NYSE and OSE.
NYSE shareholders:
Distribution amount: 0.75
Declared currency: USD
Last day including right: August 28, 2024
Ex-date: August 29, 2024
Record date: August 29, 2024
Payment date: On or about September 12, 2024
Date of approval: August 13, 2024
OSE shareholders with shares registered in Euronext Securities Oslo:
Distribution amount: $0.75
Declared currency: USD to be distributed in NOK
Last day including right: August 27, 2024
Ex-date: August 28, 2024
Record date: August 29, 2024
Payment date: On or about September 17, 2024
Date of approval: August 13, 2024
For further questions regarding the timing of payments, please contact your bank, broker, nominee, or other financial intermediary.
For more info please contact:
Knut Traaholt, Chief Financial Officer of Flex LNG Management AS
Telephone: +47 23 11 40 00
Email: [email protected]
About Flex LNG
Flex LNG is a shipping company focused on the growing market for Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG). Our fleet consists of thirteen LNG carriers on the water and all of our vessels are state-of-the-art ships with the latest generation two-stroke propulsion (MEGI and X-DF). These modern ships offer significant improvements in fuel efficiency and thus also carbon footprint compared to the older steam and four-stroke propelled ships. Flex LNG is listed on the New York Stock Exchange as well as Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker FLNG.
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
