Flex sites in Brazil and Mexico Recognized as Manufacturing Leaders by the Association for Manufacturing Excellence

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Flex (NASDAQ: FLEX) today announced that its sites in Manaus, Brazil, and our plastics operations in Guadalajara, Mexico, each received an Excellence Award from the Association for Manufacturing Excellence (AME), demonstrating global leadership in continuous improvement and operational excellence.

These recognitions bring the total number of Flex sites honored by AME to six, with previous awards granted to Flex in Tczew, Poland; Jaguariúna, Brazil; Pelabuhan Tanjung Pelepas (PTP), Malaysia; and Zhuhai, China.

To receive this award, facilities must demonstrate best-in-class manufacturing performance through a comprehensive plant profile submission, a lean assessment, and an on-site evaluation.

"Our success is driven by a culture of manufacturing excellence, built on continuous improvement, sustainability, and investments in our people," said Rodrigo Dall'Oglio, President, Operational Excellence and Transformation, Flex. "We are proud of the dedication and innovation demonstrated by our teams in Manaus and our plastics operations teams in Guadalajara and honored to see their efforts recognized on the global stage."

AME recognized Flex Manaus—now the second Flex facility in Brazil to receive this honor—for its advanced use of information systems that enhance operational efficiency and continuous improvement, as well as its world-class commitment to sustainable manufacturing. The site serves multiple markets including industrial, lifestyle, consumer, and communications, enterprise, and cloud, with advanced electronics manufacturing and automation capabilities, producing a wide range of high-tech products supported by robust digital systems and value-added services.

AME recognized Flex's plastics operations in Guadalajara for its strong people-first culture and advanced problem-solving capabilities, highlighting the site's dynamic employee engagement system and site leadership's role in driving continuous improvement. The site specializes in advanced injection molding and semi-automated assembly, offering advanced vision systems and capabilities such as tooling and testing to full traceability, serving a diverse range of industries including automotive, lifestyle, and industrial.

Flex's continued recognition by the Association for Manufacturing Excellence highlights its long-term commitment to operational excellence, continuous improvement, and leadership as an advanced manufacturing solutions partner.

About Flex

Flex (Reg. No. 199002645H) is the manufacturing partner of choice that helps a diverse customer base design and build products that improve the world. Through the collective strength of a global workforce across 30 countries and responsible, sustainable operations, Flex delivers technology innovation, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions to diverse industries and end markets.

