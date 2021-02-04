Flex to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference

News provided by

Flex

Feb 04, 2021, 16:05 ET

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Flex (NASDAQ: FLEX) announced today that it will participate in the following investor conference:

Goldman Sachs Technology and Internet Virtual Conference 2021

Date: February 11, 2021
Presentation time: 7:30am PT / 10:30am ET

A live webcast and replay of the event will be available on the Flex Investor Relations website at https://investors.flex.com.

About Flex
Flex (Reg. No. 199002645H) is the manufacturing partner of choice that helps a diverse customer base design and build products that improve the world. Through the collective strength of a global workforce across 30 countries and responsible, sustainable operations, Flex delivers technology innovation, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions to diverse industries and end markets. 

Investors & Analysts
Katherine Chen
Director, Investor Relations
(408) 577-4037
[email protected]

Media & Press
Mark Plungy
Director, Corporate Public Relations
(408) 442-1691
[email protected]

SOURCE Flex

Related Links

http://www.flex.com

Also from this source

Flex Recognized as One of Fortune 2021 World's Most Admired...

Flex Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results And Is Reviewing...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics