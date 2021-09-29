Flexential® Achieves the AWS Service Delivery Designation for AWS Direct Connect

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Flexential, a leading provider of data center colocation, cloud and connectivity, announced today that it has achieved the Amazon Web Service (AWS) Service Delivery designation for AWS Direct Connect, recognizing that Flexential follows best practices and has proven success delivering AWS services to end customers.

Achieving the AWS Service Delivery designation differentiates Flexential as an AWS Partner Network (APN) member that provides specialized, demonstrated technical proficiency and proven customer success in delivering AWS Direct Connect. To receive the designation, AWS Partners must possess deep AWS experience and deliver solutions seamlessly on AWS.

"Flexential is committed to making interconnection as flexible and easy to consume as cloud services," said Ryan Mallory, Chief Operating Officer, Colocation Services, Flexential, "This designation from AWS illustrates our ability to help customers and partners digitally transform their business and leverage the agility and pace of innovation that AWS provides."

AWS is enabling scalable, flexible and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Service Delivery Program to help customers identify AWS Consulting Partners with deep experience delivering specific AWS services.

Flexential recently launched Cloud Fabric, which allows customers to create virtual connections to AWS cloud onramps and take advantage of AWS Direct Connect through a self-service portal. Flexential's Cloud Fabric service offering is part of the broader suite of services, including data center interconnection and IP bandwidth, offered within the company's FlexAnywhere™ interconnection platform. This platform provides customers a highly available and scalable nationwide network, enabling better application performance and lower latency connection options to customers, users, and partners.

About Flexential

Flexential empowers the IT journey of the nation's most complex businesses by offering flexible and tailored hybrid IT solutions comprised of colocation, cloud, connectivity, data protection, managed and professional services. The company builds on a platform of three million square feet of data center space in 19 highly connected markets, and on the FlexAnywhere™ 100GB private backbone to meet the most stringent challenges in security, compliance, and resiliency. See how Flexential goes beyond the four walls of the data center to empower IT through an interactive map found on www.flexential.com.

Flexential is a registered trademark of the Flexential Corp. Follow Flexential on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

CONTACT: Courtney Gaudet, [email protected]

SOURCE Flexential

Related Links

http://www.Peak-10.com

