Flexential Announces Additional On-Ramp in Phoenix for Oracle Cloud Infrastructure FastConnect Connectivity

News provided by

Flexential

31 Oct, 2023, 09:00 ET

On-Ramp Provides Modern Enterprises with Additional Avenue for Connectivity to Oracle Cloud Phoenix Region

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Flexential, a leading provider of secure and flexible data center solutions and a member of Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN), today announced an expansion to its robust FlexAnywhere™ Platform with an additional Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) FastConnect on-ramp for the Oracle Cloud Phoenix Region, providing direct and reliable access to OCI. This announcement follows Flexential's previous integration with OCI and the major expansion of the FlexAnywhere Platform earlier this year.

"As a member of Oracle PartnerNetwork and since the inception of Flexential Cloud Fabric in 2021, our commitment has been to expand boundaries and enable businesses to achieve more," said Ryan Mallory, chief operating officer, Flexential. "With this new on-ramp to the Oracle Cloud Phoenix Region, we are once again making it straightforward for our customers, whether they're longstanding members of our FlexAnywhere Platform across our 41 data centers or new entrants, to directly connect to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure."

As enterprises rapidly adopt multi-cloud solutions, the demand for reliable network access to cloud data and applications has skyrocketed. The Flexential Cloud Fabric, coupled with Flexential's collaboration with OCI, addresses this demand head-on. It offers businesses the ability to craft direct, private, and ultra-responsive connections to OCI.

"By coupling this with OCI FastConnect on-ramps in key regions like Ashburn, VA, San Jose, CA, and Chicago, IL – and now Phoenix, AZ – we're ensuring that Oracle customers, no matter where they are stationed, can access their vital cloud data with unparalleled reliability," Mallory added.

Flexential's Cloud Fabric solution has enabled businesses like Core Health & Fitness to rapidly scale their IT infrastructure and grow their business. "Flexential has been pivotal in our journey," said Jake Kienholz, director of IT infrastructure and cybersecurity, Core Health & Fitness. "Their Cloud Fabric solution has truly empowered us to scale our IT infrastructure, positioning us aptly for exponential growth."

A recent Gartner study forecasts that "By 2027, more than 50% of enterprises will use industry cloud platforms to expedite their business projects." In the face of such projections, Flexential's continued enhancements to its Cloud Fabric ecosystem position it as a game-changer in the industry. By harnessing the Cloud Fabric's expansive U.S. reach, businesses can notably augment application performance and user experience, aligning seamlessly with long-term business growth objectives.

As enterprises grapple with the challenges of a multi-cloud environment, solutions like Flexential's Cloud Fabric are proving indispensable. With its latest Phoenix region on-ramp expansion, Flexential reaffirms its commitment to facilitating business success across industry sectors.

About Flexential
Flexential empowers the nation's most complex businesses on their journey to Hybrid IT by offering flexible and tailored solutions comprised of colocation, connectivity, cloud, data protection and professional services. The company builds on a platform of three million square feet of data center space in 19 highly connected markets, and on its 100Gbps private backbone to meet the most stringent challenges in security, compliance, and resiliency. See how Flexential goes beyond the four walls of the data center to empower IT through an interactive map found on www.flexential.com

Flexential is a registered trademark of the Flexential Corp. Follow Flexential on LinkedIn and Twitter

Trademark
Oracle, Java, MySQL and NetSuite are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation. NetSuite was the first cloud company--ushering in the new era of cloud computing.

Flexential Contact 
Forrest Cronin
PR & Social Media Manager 
[email protected] 

SOURCE Flexential

Also from this source

CoreWeave Expands Data Center Footprint with Two New Flexential Colocation Facilities

CoreWeave Expands Data Center Footprint with Two New Flexential Colocation Facilities

Flexential, a leading provider of secure and scalable data center solutions, is excited to share that CoreWeave, a specialized cloud provider of...
Flexential Amplifies IT Resiliency and Disaster Recovery Dialogue at DRJ Fall 2023

Flexential Amplifies IT Resiliency and Disaster Recovery Dialogue at DRJ Fall 2023

Flexential, a leading provider of secure and flexible data center solutions, is excited to showcase Its disaster recovery and resiliency solutions at ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Telecommunications Industry

Image1

Networks

Image1

Networks

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.