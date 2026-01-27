Cloud 100 recognition underscores Flexential's hybrid platform built for agility, scalability, and operational consistency



DENVER, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Flexential , a leading provider of secure and flexible data center solutions, has been named by CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, as one of the 20 Coolest Cloud Infrastructure Companies for the fourth consecutive year.

The recognition, part of CRN's Cloud 100, underscores the growing importance of cloud infrastructure that delivers predictable performance, resiliency, and flexibility at scale. Flexential's inclusion among the top 20 reflects its commitment to helping customers run critical workloads with control and consistency.

Flexential Named to CRN’s 20 Coolest Cloud Infrastructure Companies of 2026

"Infrastructure teams are being asked to deliver more performance, more resilience, and more flexibility without adding complexity," said Craig Cook, Senior Vice President of Cloud and Data Protection at Flexential. "Flexential helps organizations modernize critical workloads with cloud solutions that deliver predictable performance, operational consistency, and a highly connected platform designed for hybrid IT."

Enterprise cloud strategies continue to center on hybrid IT, with organizations balancing private and shared environments to optimize workload placement and cost control. Buyers are also prioritizing infrastructure that emphasizes resilience and recovery while providing practical paths to modernize virtualized platforms.

As a VMware Cloud Service Provider (VCSP) Pinnacle tier partner, Flexential delivers VMware-based Multi-Tenant Cloud, Hosted Private Cloud, and Hosted Private Cloud – Advanced Access through its FlexAnywhere® platform. Customers can also leverage the FlexAnywhere Platform for Colocation, Interconnection, and Data Protection services to support hybrid strategies end to end. Recent additions to the platform include Flexential Marketplace and the availability of Interconnection Mesh through the Flexential Fabric, which expands how customers discover services and connect environments across hybrid infrastructure.

CRN spotlighted Flexential as one of its Coolest Cloud Infrastructure Companies in 2023, 2024, 2025, and 2026. Its Cloud 100 list, which also recognizes businesses for their commitment to channel partners, has become a trusted resource as organizations evaluate technology vendors.

For more information about Flexential's cloud services and the FlexAnywhere Platform, visit http://www.flexential.com.

About Flexential

Flexential empowers the IT journey of the most complex businesses by offering customizable IT solutions designed for today's demanding high-density computing requirements. With colocation, cloud, interconnection, data protection, and professional services, the FlexAnywhere® Platform anchors our services in 40 data centers across 18 highly connected markets on a scalable 100Gbps+ private network backbone. Flexential solutions are strategically engineered to meet the most stringent challenges in security, compliance, and resiliency. Experience the power of IT flexibility and how we enable digital transformation at www.flexential.com.

Media Contact

Forrest Cronin

Corporate Marketing

[email protected]

Christian Rizzo

Gregory for Flexential

[email protected]

SOURCE Flexential