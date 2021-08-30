Flexential Announces Cloud Fabric to Enable Agile, On-Demand Management of Multi-Cloud Environments

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Flexential, a leading provider of data center colocation, cloud and connectivity solutions, today announced the launch of Flexential Cloud Fabric – a robust, on-demand connectivity platform that allows customers to quickly provision and deploy private cloud connectivity to leading public cloud service providers.

The latest cloud connectivity solution in Flexential's FlexAnywhere™ service offering, Cloud Fabric reduces reliance on public internet for cloud connectivity by delivering a solution through a self-programable portal where customers can manage their connections to public clouds in real-time.

"Managing multiple public cloud environments is a challenge. To remain competitive, organizations must ensure their data and workloads are secure, end user expectations are met, and costs remain in-check," said Ryan Mallory, COO of Colocation Services, Flexential. "Flexential's Cloud Fabric solution addresses these requirements by reducing the complexity of adding, changing or removing connections to the cloud through the use of a singular, self-service portal that provides connection to any public cloud provider within hours.

According to Security Magazine, multi-cloud adoption grew by 70% year-over-year in 2020. With Cloud Fabric, Flexential customers such as Gogo—the world's largest provider of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market—can scale bandwidth and reach additional markets by seamlessly integrating their data center deployments with leading public cloud providers.

"Flexential has been our data center and interconnection partner for years, so when our growing networking requirements necessitated the addition of a public cloud solution the decision to do so via Cloud Fabric was easy," said Mike Schnepf, Vice President of Network and Systems Engineering, Gogo. "Flexential's Cloud Fabric saved us valuable time by streamlining the process of implementing cloud connectivity. What typically took us months to connect via standard telco services we accomplished in days with Flexential's Cloud Fabric solution."

To learn more about Flexential's Cloud Fabric solution, please visit: https://www.flexential.com/connectivity/cloud-fabric.

About Flexential

Flexential empowers the IT journey of the nation's most complex businesses by offering flexible and tailored hybrid IT solutions comprised of colocation, cloud, connectivity, data protection, managed, and professional services. The company builds on a platform of three million square feet of data center space in 19 highly connected markets, and on the FlexAnywhere™ 100GB private backbone to meet the most stringent challenges in security, compliance, and resiliency. See how Flexential goes beyond the four walls of the data center to empower IT through an interactive map found on www.flexential.com.

Flexential is a registered trademark of the Flexential Corp. Follow Flexential on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

