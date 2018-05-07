Flexential Announces Fastest, Lowest-Latency Direct Network Connection To Asia

Developed by a consortium of seven member companies including an American multinational technology company and six Asian telecommunications providers, the NCP cable delivers up to 80 terabits per second of capacity, significantly reducing latency between the U.S. and high-growth Asian markets spanning South Korea, Japan, Taiwan and China.

"Access to the NCP cable allows us to capitalize on new business opportunities in Asia, making it a critical driver of our future growth as demand for cloud storage accelerates," said John O'Hara, vice president of operations at cloud storage solutions provider Wasabi, a Flexential customer. "The promise of the NCP cable and Flexential's reputation as a reliable data center provider that delivers low latency and strong international connectivity made our decision to colocate in the Brookwood data center the obvious choice."

Flexential previously announced that the new subsea Hawaiki Cable will also terminate in the Brookwood data center, which upon completion this year will give customers a direct connection from the U.S. mainland to Hawaii, Australia, New Zealand and American Samoa. Brookwood is currently undergoing a significant 90,000-square foot expansion to accommodate the growing demand for colocation services and carrier-neutral, high-speed connectivity to these locations.

"Demand for high-speed transpacific network connectivity is booming as U.S. organizations expand their interests in high-growth Asian markets and vice versa," said Chris Downie, CEO at Flexential. "Our growing suite of connectivity offerings is a huge factor for potential customers looking to better connect with their customers and operations overseas. We're proud to expand our Brookwood data center and take part in this significant initiative."

