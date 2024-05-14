The next-generation facility marks Flexential's fifth and largest data center in Denver, Colorado

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Flexential, a leading provider of secure and flexible data center solutions, today announced an expansion of its FlexAnywhere® Platform with plans to develop its fifth data center and colocation facility in the Denver area. By expanding its data center footprint in the region, Flexential aims to meet surging demand for data center inventory and connectivity across Denver.

Flexential Announces FlexAnywhere Platform Expansion with New State of the Art Data Center in Denver

The new Denver facility exemplifies Flexential's latest advancements in data center design, offering high-density colocation in a structure purpose-built to meet current sustainability and efficiency requirements of our customers. With this expansion, our total footprint and capacity in Denver will be 759,000 square feet and 49.4 MW. This new facility, located in Parker, CO, boasts a capacity of 22.5 MW powered by CORE Electric Cooperative and spans 249,000 square feet on over 17 acres, making it not only Flexential's largest in the Denver area but also a hub of technology and innovation. This addition increases our fleet to 42 data centers and further expands access to FlexAnywhere® Platform's interconnection capabilities, including the recent introduction of Flexential Fabric—an advanced solution that simplifies virtual connections across our network, providing a seamless, efficient gateway to a wide range of services.

According to McKinsey, U.S. data center demand is forecast to grow 10% a year until 2030. Flexential is positioned to play a leading role in this growth, meeting the digital needs of enterprises seeking to scale and manage critical high-density and compute-intensive applications, particularly AI and GPU-driven workloads. This position is exemplified by enabling customers like CoreWeave to deploy specialized cloud services with large-scale GPU-accelerated workloads in our colocation facilities. Additionally, through the FlexAnywhere® Platform, Flexential's collaboration with Applied Digital has facilitated rapid deployment of NVIDIA H100 GPUs and readiness for NVIDIA DGX systems, empowering Applied Digital's high-performance computing solutions.

"Flexential is expanding its data center presence across the nation, and our growth in Denver highlights our role in leading industry innovation and meeting market needs," said Chris Downie, CEO, Flexential. "This new Denver facility is a cornerstone of our strategy, aimed at boosting Denver's tech sector with cutting-edge, scalable computing solutions. This project reflects our commitment to forward-looking, high-density, and sustainable computing infrastructures designed to support the evolving digital needs of enterprise businesses."

Flexential's new Denver data center will provide enterprise businesses across healthcare, financial services, manufacturing, and more with critical power resources, regulatory compliant facilities, and a stable location with low risk of natural disasters. As power shortages consistently affect major data center markets such as Ashburn, VA and Silicon Valley, enterprise customers are increasingly seeking alternate markets like Denver to tap their supply of available power and data center services. Flexential's existing data centers in Colorado deliver advanced scalability, reliability, security, and compliance services to empower the hybrid IT journeys of its customers.

Flexential's Denver expansion follows on the heels of several strategic data center expansions across the U.S., including an additional 110MW in key markets like Atlanta, GA and Portland, OR, which play a key role due to their geographic location to offer national and international interconnection options. Denver's central location in the U.S. also supports a key interconnection capability for national organizations.

Flexential recently received the Top Workplaces 2024 honor by The Denver Post Top Workplaces, distinguishing the company's commitment to innovation in the Denver area and its high quality of service to customers, and supportive and inclusive culture for employees.

Flexential's new Denver data center will begin leasing in 2H 2024 and is set to open in 2026. To learn more about Flexential's national data center footprint, visit our interactive data center guide.

ABOUT FLEXENTIAL

Flexential empowers the IT journey of the most complex businesses by offering customizable IT solutions designed for today's demanding high-density computing requirements. With colocation, cloud, connectivity, data protection, and professional services, the FlexAnywhere™ platform anchors our services in 42 data centers across 19 highly connect markets on a 100Gbps private network backbone. Flexential solutions are strategically engineered to meet the most stringent challenges in security, compliance, and resiliency. Experience the power of IT flexibility and how we enable digital transformation at www.flexential.com.

Follow us on LinkedIn, YouTube, and X. Visit our interactive data center guide to book a tour. Flexential is a registered trademark of the Flexential Corp.

COMPANY CONTACT

Alison Brooker

Senior Director, Corporate Marketing

610-745-2697

[email protected]

SOURCE Flexential