The Denver Post Names Flexential a Winner of the State of Colorado Top Workplaces 2024 Award

The honor recognizes Flexential's commitment to a culture of growth, empowerment and dedication to the Denver technology community

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Flexential, a leading provider of secure and flexible data center solutions, announced today that it has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2024 honor by The Denver Post Top Workplaces.

The Top Workplaces 2024 award is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage LLC. The confidential survey uniquely measures the employee experience and its component themes, including employees feeling respected & supported, enabled to grow, and empowered to execute, to name a few.

This recognition honors Flexential's commitment to building a culture of growth and empowerment, with a strong presence in the Denver community. Flexential is proud of fostering a vibrant and inclusive workplace, where employees are empowered to make significant contributions. Flexential's data centers in the Denver area deliver advanced scalability, reliability, security, and compliance services in Colorado to support critical high-density business applications and compute-intensive workloads to empower hybrid IT journeys.

"We are honored to be recognized as one of Denver's Top Workplaces for 2024. This award validates the engaging and supportive environment we foster for our team," said Chris Downie, CEO of Flexential. "At Flexential, our people are our greatest asset. Their efforts fuel our innovative solutions and community initiatives, and this award is a testament to both our workplace culture and their dedication. We are proud to continue building a community where everyone can grow, innovate, and contribute to Denver's vibrant tech sector."

"Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "That's something to be proud of. In today's market, leaders must ensure they're allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That's paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends."

ABOUT FLEXENTIAL

Flexential empowers the IT journey of the most complex businesses by offering customizable IT solutions designed for today's demanding high-density computing requirements. With colocation, cloud, connectivity, data protection, and professional services, the FlexAnywhere™ platform anchors our services in 41 data centers across 19 highly connect markets on a 100Gbps private network backbone. Flexential solutions are strategically engineered to meet the most stringent challenges in security, compliance, and resiliency. Experience the power of IT flexibility and how we enable digital transformation at www.flexential.com.

Follow us on LinkedIn, YouTube, and X. Visit our interactive data center guide to book a tour. Flexential is a registered trademark of the Flexential Corp.

ABOUT ENERGAGE

Making the world a better place to work together. ™ Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 18 years of culture research and the results from 27 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.

COMPANY CONTACT

Alison Brooker, Senior Director, Corporate Marketing

Flexential

610.745.2697

SOURCE Flexential