Flexential Named to CRN's 2024 Data Center 50 List

CHARLOTEE, N.C., Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Flexential , a leading provider of secure and flexible data center solutions, announced today that CRN ®, a brand of The Channel Company , has named Flexential to its Data Center 50 list for 2024. The CRN Data Center 50 List spotlights key data center suppliers actively collaborating with their partners to optimize the performance of business-centric data centers. Flexential is being recognized for its commitment to nurturing, innovating, and advancing the growth of the data center industry.

"Being named to CRN's Data Center 50 list for the fourth consecutive year is a testament to Flexential's commitment to our partners and the broader data center industry," said Melissa McCoy, Vice President of Channel Sales at Flexential. "This accolade highlights our dedication to pushing the boundaries of innovation and service excellence. Through our FlexAnywhere™ Platform and the newly introduced Flexential Fabric, we are not just meeting but exceeding the evolving demands of hybrid IT services. Our comprehensive portfolio, spanning colocation, cloud, connectivity, data protection, and professional services, is meticulously designed to support our partners in navigating the complexities of the current IT landscape, unlocking new opportunities, and facilitating their customers' journey through IT transformation."

Flexential is at the forefront of enabling our customers hybrid IT needs, uniquely tailored to meet diverse customer requirements. The FlexAnywhere™ Platform revolutionizes IT infrastructure with a suite of services including colocation, cloud, interconnection, data protection, and professional services. Beyond this, last month saw the announcement of Flexential Fabric, a next generation solution designed to deliver advanced, software-defined interconnection services. Flexential Fabric supports both IP transit and private transport through a single port, marking the first in the industry with dual capabilities seamlessly integrated into one port. The solution further enables customers to dynamically provision interconnection services through an intuitive web interface and offers scalable options to fit any budget.

"CRN's 2024 Data Center 50 list acknowledges industry-leading suppliers that adeptly contribute to the expansion of data centers within the IT channel landscape, playing a pivotal role in reshaping the digital world," said Jennifer Follett, VP US Content and Executive Editor at CRN. "These companies consistently demonstrate an unparalleled commitment to ongoing data center innovation, showcasing not only their technological expertise but also the exceptional services and support they provide to their communities."

The Data Center 50 List stands as a vital tool for solution providers seeking to craft exceptional data center solutions. From the industry's giants in servers, storage, power management, and network infrastructure to colocation and public cloud leaders, CRN meticulously identifies and evaluates 50 key players in the data center market. This evaluation is based on the range and diversity of services offered to partners, the company's overall influence within the channel, and its significant impact on the data center market.

The full Data Center 50 list can be found at www.crn.com/datacenter50 .

Last month, Flexential was also named a CRN Cloud 100 company, which honors technology suppliers for their commitment to channel partners, demonstrated innovation in cloud-based technology development, and helping to meet cloud and connectivity business needs in today's dynamic technology ecosystem. Flexential's success in 2023 is evidenced by market expansions and bringing superior network connectivity and bandwidth options to additional markets and customers.

