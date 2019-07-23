Flexential® Announces Wide-Ranging Third-Party Compliance Certifications Awarded to its People and Data Centers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. and DENVER, July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Flexential®, a leading provider of data centers and hybrid IT solutions, today announced the company has renewed multiple security and compliance certifications and assessments from independent third-party auditors. These certifications and assessments include ISO 27001, HITRUST, PCI DSS, SOC 1, SOC 2, SOC 3, FISMA Moderate, and ITAR which demonstrates Flexential's continuing dedication and industry leadership in maintaining customer compliance with national and international data security regulations. These certifications cover all 40 data centers operated by Flexential, as well as, all cloud operations.

"Because the data security regulation landscape constantly changes and is becoming increasingly more complex, it is important that Flexential customers know we are vigilantly maintaining compliance with security regulations for numerous industries and regions," said Mike Krza, Chief Operating Officer, Flexential. "By investing in our business and our people to keep ahead of customer growth we are better able to support customers in a wide variety of heavily-regulated industries, including defense, government, health care and financial services. These certifications demonstrate our commitment to providing our customers with compliance peace of mind."

Flexential has earned certifications over a broad range of security and compliance frameworks, including ISO 27001 which helps Flexential clients with a multinational presence, adhere to the international control standards to which they and their customers may be subject. The certification shows that Flexential has achieved an industry-accepted level of compliance to the appropriate security and risk management standards. Likewise, System Organization Controls (SOC) reports are baseline audit standards for service providers, and SOC 1, 2 and 3 reports indicate broadly effective security, organizational and operational controls.

Flexential is also proud to continue to serve customers with compliance needs specific to their industry. The HITRUST CSF certification demonstrates Flexential's adherence to information security polices and controls specific to ePHI (electronic Protected Health Information). Similarly, Federal Information Security Management Act (FISMA) certification signifies compliance with a set of security controls applicable to the federal government and organizations with ties to the government. International Traffic in Arms (ITAR) compliance allows Flexential to support customers in need of controls to protect defense-industry ties, while Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) certification signifies compliance with the global standard regulating protection of credit card information and financial transactions.

As a further example, Flexential announced a partnership with Entrust Datacard that creates the first PCI-CP (Card Production) - certified environment in a colocation facility, to issue and activate credit/debit cards for financial institutions around the world through a cloud-based solution. "We would not have been able to work with Entrust on this highly secure environment, were it not for the strength of our security and compliance program," added Krza.

In today's world, adherence to regulatory standards like HITRUST are a basic requirement for entering the global market. Flexential provides industry-leading compliance and security support, ensuring that customer data remains safe, secure and in full compliance with both national and international regulations. Flexential was among the first in the industry to offer HIPAA-compliant cloud storage for health and insurance-based customers, PCI-compliant hosting, and HITRUST CSF-certified IT security solutions, and the company is proud to continue building upon that legacy.

In addition to the certifications for the data centers, Flexential employees carry hundreds of individual certifications, including the Flexential Governance, Risk and Compliance teams who have an extensive industry and vendor certification history, including CRISC, PCI-QSA, CISA, CISSP and ITIL. Likewise, the Flexential Professional Services team carries a number of accreditations including HITRUST CSF to assist customers in their security transformation and comprehensive ISO 27001 ISMS consulting, PCI QSA, and HITRUST CSF advisory capabilities.

