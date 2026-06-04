Data center industry veteran to oversee development, product strategy, and service delivery as Flexential accelerates nationwide growth

DENVER, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Flexential, a leading provider of secure and flexible data center solutions, has appointed Sam Rudek as Chief Operating Officer (COO) as it accelerates investment in high-density infrastructure, AI-ready environments, and nationwide capacity expansion.

Flexential Appoints Sam Rudek as Chief Operating Officer

In this role, Rudek will oversee all Flexential's data center services, including development, engineering, product strategy, infrastructure management, and the FlexAnywhere® Platform, across more than 40 data centers in 18 markets nationwide. He will report to CEO Ryan Mallory, who was promoted from COO and President in October.

Prior to joining Flexential, Rudek held a COO role within CBRE's Data Center Solutions group, serving as a senior leader across a 3,000-person engineering and operations organization spanning 350 data centers and a $1.2 billion capital asset upgrade and modernization program. He led HSE, technical, and reliability optimization across the portfolio and partnered with global leaders and OEMs to enhance CBRE's Global Operational Excellence Academy. He also helped drive key changes to operational processes, introducing process enhancements, human factors training, and AI analysis that reduced human-caused downtime by 30%. Rudek previously held senior leadership roles at World Wide Technology, BGIS/Schneider Electric, and IES Communications, where he guided the company's data center division to profitability within 14 months.

"Sam started his career on the data center floor and has spent more than 20 years building and running the processes that keep these environments reliable," Mallory said. "That hands-on experience informs how he thinks about power, cooling, uptime, team development, and customer expectations. As we continue to bring new capacity online and prepare facilities for increasingly dense compute and AI workloads, Sam's experience is exactly what we need."

Under Rudek's guidance, Flexential will continue its aggressive development timeline across the United States. The company recently acquired a parcel in Hillsboro, Oregon, that will be home to its sixth data center in the city and closed on two other facilities it already runs there. It purchased property for a second data center in Norcross, Georgia, its fifth in Greater Atlanta, and its fourth Denver-area facility will come online later this year in Parker, Colorado.

"Every data center I've ever built or run comes down to whether the people inside it have the processes and the tools to make the right call and help the customer," Rudek said. "The operational decisions we make today will define how these facilities perform for years, and with Flexential growing faster than most companies in this industry, my job is to make sure the infrastructure keeps pace."

To learn how Flexential helps enterprises build and manage the infrastructure behind their most demanding workloads, visit flexential.com.

About Flexential

Flexential empowers the IT journey of the most complex businesses by offering customizable hybrid IT solutions designed for today's demanding high-density computing requirements. With colocation, cloud, interconnection, data protection, and professional services, the FlexAnywhere® platform anchors our services in 40 data centers across 18 highly connected markets on a scalable 100Gbps+ private network backbone. Flexential solutions are strategically engineered to meet the most stringent challenges in security, compliance, and resiliency. Experience the power of IT flexibility and how we enable digital transformation at www.flexential.com.

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SOURCE Flexential