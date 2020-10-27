Flexential® Approved as Hybrid IT Provider by the Tennessee Education Lottery to Support Online Sports Gaming Launch

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Flexential , a leading provider of data center colocation, cloud and connectivity, today announced the company received approval from the Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation (TEL) as a vendor to provide data center services to online sports gaming operators and deliver critical IT infrastructure required for the intended Nov. 1, 2020 go-live date for sports betting in Tennessee. Flexential received the first approval granted to a colocation operator by TEL. In addition, Flexential won approval in April 2020 to host technology supporting sports gaming operations in its Colorado data centers.

"The online sports gaming operators need secure, highly available facilities for their applications to ensure safe transactions, maximum uptime and internet availability for end customers," said Tom Myers, regional vice president of Flexential. "Flexential is the obvious choice because of our background, flexibility and reputation to support this launch by empowering the hybrid IT infrastructure of these online gaming companies. Sports gaming will generate billions of dollars in revenue. This ultimately supports the state of Tennessee's educational programs and provides winnings to residents throughout the state who enjoy sports gaming."

Tennessee passed legislation earlier this year allowing online sports gaming for the first time in the state's history, mandating all transactions must take place within the confines of the state. Flexential's three secure, compliant and highly connected data centers located in the Nashville area meet all the requirements for working with the new gaming operations. Flexential will provide secure colocation and connectivity services, for online sports gaming companies to enable end customers to wager on sporting events via the internet, mobile device or other telecommunications platforms.

Tennessee has historically been a "non-gaming" state — one of only a dozen states where there are no tribal or commercial casinos. In 2019, Tennessee joined a growing number of states to legalize sports betting. In May 2019, the state legislature passed the legislation, and Governor Bill Lee let the bill pass into law. A final set of sports betting regulations were adopted on April 15, 2020 by the TEL, which will maintain regulatory oversight over legal state sports betting. As of September 2020, the TEL conditionally approved three operators and approved more than 20 additional vendors/suppliers.

Flexential has also received approval as a Hosting Provider by the Nevada Gaming Commission to support gaming operations from Flexential's Las Vegas - North data center. For more information on Flexential's Nashville data center fleet visit https://www.flexential.com/data-centers/tn/nashville.

Flexential empowers the IT journey of the nation's most complex businesses by offering flexible and tailored solutions in colocation, cloud, data protection, managed and professional services. The company builds on a platform of three million square feet of data center space, in 20 highly connected markets, and on the FlexAnywhereTM 100GB private backbone, to meet the most stringent challenges in security, compliance and resiliency.

